Highlights Lower league clubs can transform their seasons with good loan deals from higher leagues, but Carlisle failed in this area.

Some loanees lack experience but offer promise due to their overall ability and reputable youth backgrounds.

Carlisle's disappointing season included underwhelming former loanees, with recent signing JJ Kayode facing injury setbacks.

Carlisle United's recruitment in the summer transfer window was poor, but one area where they have been particularly bad, all season, is their choice of loanees.

Clubs in the lower leagues of the EFL can have their seasons transformed by one or two good loan deals from teams in higher leagues. These players don't have the experience or nous of the other EFL-ready options, but they often come with the promise of having more overall ability than the free agents that are out there. Some of these players are part of the more reputable academy and youth set-ups in the country, so that promise can be quite tempting.

Carlisle well and truly took the bait with their loanees this season. There are varying factors that have led to the underwhelming performances that these players have produced. Some just haven't been up to the required level, others have been hit with injury issues, and there's always the risk of players not adapting when they're on these temporary moves away from their parent clubs. Either way, United have to be better next season when it comes to their permanent and temporary recruitment.

The ones that you can tend to bank on more are players who have already had successful loan spells elsewhere in the EFL, or even at your club. The Blues brought back two former loan players in the summer in the form of Fin Back and JJ Kayode. Back was with the side last season during their promotion run, although he was injured near the end of the campaign, and the Rotherham United striker had two previous loan stints with the club in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 campaigns.

Both have been underwhelming signings, but Kayode's reputation among Carlisle fans has taken a bit of a bigger hit, largely for reasons outside of his control.

JJ Kayode's 2023/24 season with Carlisle

It was obvious that, as the summer transfer window deadline approached, the Cumbrians needed a striker. Their options prior to deadline day consisted of Ryan Edmondson, Luke Plange, Sean Maguire and Joe Garner. None of them had really made a strong case that they were going to be a solid option for the Blues for the rest of the season, and Carlisle tried to do something about it.

With less than a few hours to go in the window, it was announced that Kayode was going to return to Brunton Park. Other clubs like Barnsley and Fleetwood Town were said to have been interested in the forward, as per the News & Star, but Carlisle managed to get him through the door. There was talk between the two clubs about him potentially joining on a permanent deal, as his contract with the Millers was set to expire at the end of the season, but a new deal for the Irishman and a temporary move to the Blues was agreed on.

Everyone was very excited for him to be back. He watched the Blues beat Shrewsbury Town in their first game after the window closed, which was Carlisle's first win of the season, and then he made his third debut for United in an EFL Trophy game against Accrington Stanley.

He came off before the end of the match with some pain in his shoulder, and the same problem occurred in his first league start against Stevenage. Paul Simpson revealed after the latter game that Kayode had dislocated his shoulder against Accrington, and that the injury was going to keep him out for "a prolonged period."

The hope was that he would return in January to pair up with new signing Luke Armstrong, but that wasn't the case. Many non-shoulder related setbacks later and here we are in early April, and the 23-year-old hasn't played a single minute for the Blues since that sunny afternoon at the Lamex Stadium.

JJ Kayode's frustrating season has muddied his Carlisle legacy

It's fair to say that his signing has been one of the most disappointing, if not the most, of the season. There was so much hope for him because of what he'd shown in his previous stints.

His two previous times with United amounted to a season-and-a-half, although that first half-season was heavily impacted by Covid-19 as he joined in January 2020. In that time, he contributed 11 goals and three assists in the league.

JJ Kayode's first two Carlisle United loan spells Appearances Starts Goals Scoring frequency (mins) Conversion rate (%) Assists Key passes per 90 Dribble success (%) 2019/20 5 3 3 111 38 0 1.2 50 2020/21 34 31 8 349 13% 3 1.4 44 Stats taken from Sofascore - stats only taken from league matches

The numbers in his first full season with the club weren't blistering, but they don't tell the whole story. The team operated so much better when he was in it, and this was really felt when he got injured.

Because of this, he was very well regarded by Carlisle fans, which explains the happiness when he returned. But unfortunately, many people will now remember him for being a disappointment because of his inability to stay fit.

There were signs that he was going to struggle to stay healthy, but a shoulder injury isn't something you can necessarily account for when you're doing your pre-season planning. He's been very unlucky, and, hopefully, in the few games he may play at the end of the season, he will remind people why they were so excited to have him back.