Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink urges Leeds United to undergo key change for run-in

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has urged Leeds United to “forget about style” as they look to secure a long-awaited return to the Premier League this term.

Leeds restarted their season in the worst possible way at the weekend, losing 2-0 to Cardiff City in South Wales thanks to goals from Junior Hoilett and Robert Glatzel.

It was a game in which Marcelo Bielsa’s dominated the ball, having 69% possession and having 17 shots on goal, but only three of those finding the target.

It was a typical game for Leeds, where they looked to get on the ball as much as they can and create openings, but ended up lacking that cutting edge in front of goal.

Since Marcelo Bielsa arrived at Elland Road, Leeds have adopted a high-intensity, possession-based approach under Bielsa, where they look to carve teams open with their pressing and energy.

But as proven on Sunday afternoon, this style of play can often lead to mistakes, with Kalvin Phillips failing to connect with an attempted pass to Ben White, allowing Hoilett to pick up the loose ball and fire past Illan Meslier.

Speaking to Sky Sports, with quotes provided by the Yorkshire Evening Post, Hasselbaink has urged Leeds to place less emphasis on their style of play, and focus solely on winning games between now and the end of the season.

He said: “We are at the business end of the league and it’s important for Leeds to win four or five games, as it is for others. But we all know that Leeds is about style. At this moment in time, forget about style.

“I’m not saying that they have to change their identity but they have to become a little bit more business like.

“Their final pass was just not good enough. They got to the box but then when they were at the box it was a little bit too slow and that was a little bit frustrating.

“Passes that are normally very simple for them, they just didn’t go, they went out or they went for a goal kick.”

Leeds failed to capitalise on both West Brom and Fulham dropping points at the weekend, and Bielsa’s men have slipped to second, level on points with top spot and still seven clear of Fulham ahead of next weekend’s clash at Elland Road.

The Verdict

I get what Hasselbaink is saying – Leeds are often frustrating as they dominate the ball so much, but just cannot find that final pass and end that particular move with a goal.

Every team makes mistakes, though, especially after not playing for over three months, so you can forgive them for producing a rather rusty performance at the weekend.

Bielsa is a very experienced coach and he won’t change anytime soon. He shouldn’t do, either, given that he has made Leeds one of the most attractive teams to watch in the Championship.