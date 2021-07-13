Jimmy Dunne’s first words after completing QPR move following Burnley departure

Jimmy Dunne has said that he’s ‘really excited’ after completing a deal to join Queens Park Rangers.

The 23-year-old has penned a three-year contract at the club after leaving former club Burnley at the end of June following the end of his contract at Turf Moor.

The versatile defender has decent EFL experience under his belt following loan spells with Barrow, Accrington Stanley, Sunderland and Fleetwood Town, but after making the step into the Championship, Dunne says that he’s looking forward to being part of a journey with the Hoops over the coming years.

Speaking to QPR’s official website, Dunne said: “I am really excited.

“It’s a massive step for me. With the push that the lads had during the second half of last season it would be nice to be part of something like that this season.

“The loan spells were really good for me but where I am at now I believe it is important to go on a journey with someone.

“I really want to come here and be part of the club. From the outside looking in, this looks like a really good environment to be part of.”

1 of 21 What year was Ipswich Town founded? 1876 1877 1878 1879

The verdict

This is a great opportunity for Jimmy Dunne.

The defender is a promising talent and we’ve already seen glimpses of what he has to offer from his loan spells in the EFL.

With QPR the focus will now be on kicking on and establishing himself as a regular part of Mark Warburton’s side for the coming season.

The Hoops will be hoping to kick on again next term and if Dunne can be a part of it then it could be massive for the player’s development.