Queens Park Rangers were able to keep hold of their key players in January, despite interest from other clubs. However, that might not be the case in the summer.

The R’s have enjoyed a solid campaign thus far, which got off to a very slow start before things finally clicked into gear. Marti Cifuentes believed he was the man to turn QPR’s fortunes around, and proved those claims correct.

The upcoming summer could be one of change at Loftus Road. Despite locking down two of their most exciting prospects, Alfie Lloyd and Rayan Kolli, to new deals, there are a few key players who could depart the Hoops when the transfer window opens.

We selected two players who we believe will be looking to depart QPR this summer. The club have been stuck in the Championship mid-table for almost a decade now, with not much progress being made from year to year. With that in mind, these two players could look for a move away in the summer.

Ilias Chair

Moroccan international Ilias Chair has been a firm fixture in the QPR first team ever since his breakthrough in 2019. That hasn’t changed this season, despite sustaining an injury at the start of the campaign.

Whilst Chair hasn’t been as prolific in front of goal since his return, his creativity and technical ability have made him widely recognised as one of the most technically gifted players in the Championship.

Despite previous interest, the R’s have managed to retain their star man for five years, which has seen him become a fan favourite. However, this summer could now be the time to finally make the step to the next level for Chair - QPR are now protected by a "long-term" deal, so Chair's potential transfer fee could well cover a summer of heavy investment.

Whilst Cifuentes will be keen to keep hold of the Moroccan, this summer could be the right time for the next step in Chair’s career. Now 27 years old, the midfielder is at the peak of his career and will be keen to test himself at a higher level. This could mean a transfer is on the cards for the summer.

Jimmy Dunne

One worry for the R’s is the future of Jimmy Dunne. The Irish defender has been a standout for Cifuentes this season, chipping in with a handful of crucial goals which have been hugely important in QPR’s resurgence after a slow start to the season.

The defender is out of contract in the summer, and there are no new updates on whether Dunne will extend his deal as he seeks a new contract beyond his estimated £8.5k-per-week current agreement (Capology). Sheffield United were heavily interested in the Irishman in January, which Football League World exclusively revealed, but the Blades were put off by the £3m price tag.

Jimmy Dunne - QPR 2024/25 Championship stats (Fotmob) Apps Goals Assists xG Duels won Tackles won Recoveries 34 5 1 4.09 63.1% 56.2% 105 *Accurate as of 05 Mar 2025

After an excellent year in the Blue and White hoops, Dunne will undoubtedly be a hot property heading into the summer, even more so if he finds himself a free agent. Similarly to Chair, the right-back has spent plenty of time at QPR and could be ready to test himself at the next level.

It will be interesting to see whether Dunne pens a new deal at Loftus Road before the end of the season, or decides to move on at the end of his contract. Either way, it’s hard to see Dunne with the Hoops next season.