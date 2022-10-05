Jimmy Dunne sends QPR fans message after 1-0 win against Sheffield United

Queens Park Rangers put out a bit of a statement yesterday evening in the Sky Bet Championship as they edged out Sheffield United at Bramall Lane with a 1-0 score line.

Chris Willock was the man with the goal for Rangers just a few minutes after half-time but every QPR player involved deserves credit for their performance, with them grinding out a really impressive three points against the side that has been the team to beat thus far in the division.

Indeed, the Blades have been particularly strong at home so far this year and so to get a result like that last night, with a clean sheet included, is impressive from a QPR standpoint.

Jimmy Dunne took to Twitter to thank the travelling support for their efforts as well, meanwhile, with him having this to say:

U Rs💙 just coming on here to thank you for your travelling support last night💙 were very lucky to have you all behind us! Let’s keep fighting https://t.co/jCsL5UTuGm — James Dunne (@jimmydunne70) October 5, 2022

The Verdict

QPR are up to fourth in the league standings and are in decent shape, with them on a nice unbeaten run.

The Championship looks as hard to call as ever this year, though, so they know that there’s going to be plenty of ups and downs along the way.

Keep producing performances like last night, though, and they’ll be there or thereabouts when it matters at the end of the year.