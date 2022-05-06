Jimmy Dunne posts social media reaction as Lee Wallace’s QPR stay approaches finish

Queens Park Rangers have revealed a number of players will be leaving the club at the end of their contracts this summer, with Lee Wallace among them.

The experienced full-back has often flown up and down the flank for Rangers during his time in west London, but his spell in the blue and white Hoops is now drawing towards a close.

He’ll be looking at new potential chapters over the summer window, then, and it looks as though he is going to be missed within the dressing room.

Indeed, after QPR paid tribute to Wallace on Twitter, fellow defender and Rangers player Jimmy Dunne took to the social media site to post this tweet and underline how much he’ll miss working and playing alongside Wallace:

The Verdict

It’s that time of the season where players start to move on from Rangers and Wallace is one of the men that will bid his farewells to W12 at the end of this season, with the final game taking place tomorrow afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship.

He’s been a real professional during his time at Rangers and enjoyed some decent highs, including several performances where he would sear forwards from a left-wing-back role.

Quiz: Which club did QPR sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 CLIVE WILSON ARSENAL CHELSEA