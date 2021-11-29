Jimmy Dunne outlines one aspect QPR need to nail to reach play-offs

Queens Park Rangers have been scintillating at times this season and have the chance to climb to third place this evening as a result.

Mark Warburton’s men travel to rock bottom Derby County in looking to continue their good form in the Championship. Ilias Chair, Chris Willock and Lyndon Dykes have stolen the headlines on the whole this term, profiting from Warburton’s attacking brand of football but there is still a lot of concentration on the West Londoners’ rearguard action.

Jimmy Dunne told the club’s website that he believes the defence will be the crucial area of the pitch to ensure Rangers continue to compete in and around the play-offs this season.

He said: “You can always bank on us to score, it’s just about if we can lock the backdoor. We just need to keep concentrating at the back and keep defending from the front.

“Important too are the clean sheets. The one on Wednesday night (their 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town) was well-earned and took everyone’s concentration to earn it.”

QPR have been known for their attacking talent in recent years with the likes of Eberechi Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel moving on to pastures new but the next wave of forwards are threatening to push Rangers to a top six finish.

The Verdict

There has been a clear improvement defensively this season and Jimmy Dunne has been a key man at the centre of the back three. Rob Dickie and Yoann Barbet either side of him have contributed in both attack and defence with the former Burnley man knitting it all together.

The 24-year-old is in direct competition with Jordy De Wijs at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and that kind of atmosphere all over the pitch has been a huge positive for Warburton in getting the most out of his squad. Seny Dieng is one of the second tier’s best glovesmen behind Dunne and co who have in combination played a huge role in setting a platform for the flair players to express themselves at the top of the pitch.