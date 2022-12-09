Jimmy Dunne issues QPR message after Mick Beale exit

Jimmy Dunne has reflected on the exit of Mick Beale as QPR manager, and said that the players have dealt with the situation as a group.

The defender, like the rest of the QPR playing squad, will have likely been disappointed by the recent news that Beale was leaving.

Not so long ago, he turned down a move to Wolves to stay loyal to QPR but, with Rangers coming calling after sacking Giovanni van Bronckhorst, the lure of a move to Ibrox was simply to much for Beale to resist.

QPR are going to be starting another new era with a new face in charge, then, and they will be looking to make sure it does not stop them challenging at the sharp end of the table in the months ahead.

Quoted by West London Sport, Dunne had this to say on the exit:

“With the manager situation the lads have had to deal with it and regroup,” Dunne said.

“But what it has done is bring individuals closer together and it means we have to figure things out ourselves with the help of Hally (Paul Hall.)”

The Verdict

QPR were naturally disappointed that Beale left the club, especially after a very short period of time, but ultimately these things do happen in football.

Those that are still at the club must crack on and keep doing their jobs, though, and the players will be looking forward to focusing on a game this weekend after the World Cup break.