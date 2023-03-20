QPR centre-back Jimmy Dunne has promised fans that the R's "will come back better after the international break".

Gareth Ainsworth looked to have the west Londoners back on track when they beat Watford 1-0 at Loftus Road earlier this month, their first victory since December, but that has proven a false dawn with some poor performances seeing them hammered 6-1 by Blackpool and then defeated 1-0 by fellow strugglers Birmingham City.

The R's were battling near the top of the Championship earlier in the season but have now fallen to 19th, six points away from the bottom three, and need to turn things around after the international break to ensure they're playing in the second tier next term.

It's a much-needed break for Ainsworth's squad and one they'll need to make the most of - a fact that is not lost on the players.

Dunne, who has been a regular fixture in the side during the long run of poor form and looked bereft of confidence for some time, took to Twitter to thank supporters and promise them the team would bounce back when the Championship gets back underway.

The R's season resumes on the 1st of April when they face relegation rivals Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.

The Verdict

Dunne is right to thank supporters for sticking with the team through what has been a dismal past few months.

The defender and his teammates simply have to deliver on their promise.

If they're not improved after the international break then the west London club might end up playing League One football next season, which would be disastrous.

Dunne has been part of a defensive unit that have looked desperately low on confidence, which is one of many things that Ainsworth needs to try and change during the break.