Jimmy Dunne identifies potential key reason behind QPR’s downfall last season

Queens Park Rangers centre-back Jimmy Dunne believes the fact they kept looking at the league table last season was a key reason behind their decline, speaking candidly to the club’s media team.

The Championship outfit looked to be firm favourites to secure their place in the play-off zone for much of last season, even climbing into the top two briefly as they built on an exceptional second half of the 2020/21 campaign to make a fast start to last term.

With this fast start under their belts, they would have been confident of being in the promotion mix at the end of the campaign under Mark Warburton, but it wasn’t meant to be with the West London outfit winning just three of their last 13 league fixtures of 2021/22.

That persuaded the board to replace Warburton, who was coming to the end of his contract at Loftus Road anyway, with Michael Beale arriving as his successor and making a reasonably successful start to life in the English capital.

Currently sitting in seventh place, there’s every chance they could experience an eerily similar season to last term.

But defender Dunne is confident that they won’t suffer a major decline, identifying a key mistake that was made last season.

He said: “I think the difference is this year that we aren’t looking at the league table.

“I think we were guilty of that last season. This season, we’re just focused on us, trying to improve and the next game.

“Nothing else, not any other week.”

The Verdict:

This short-term approach has worked for managers in the past, including Brian McDermott who guided Reading to the second-tier title towards the latter stages of the 2011/12 campaign.

Just focusing on the next game can help players to fully focus on the upcoming assignment, allowing them to increase their chances of maximising their points return from individual games.

Getting carried away is the last thing the R’s need to do in their current situation – because teams in their division are still tightly packed together and they could end up at the bottom end of the division if they aren’t careful.

Even if they are to retain their current place or move up between now and the next international break, there are still plenty of games to go after the World Cup and this is why they need to retain their focus throughout the season.

Last season could be a beneficial or detrimental factor to them in their quest to stay in the promotion mix. They could be haunted by last term’s collapse – but will it give them the fuel to push on during this campaign?