Sir Jim Ratcliffe's interest in 16-year-old Sunderland talent Chris Rigg isn't a surprise.

The swoop would formulate one of many summer signings part-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is hoping to bring in. Ratcliffe, the owner of INEOS and fellow club OGC Nice, acquired a minority stake in Manchester United in February 2024 worth $1.65 billion. The 25% shareholding comes with the ability to control the sporting direction of the club, which will culminate in a Ratcliffe-led rethink and rejig of a frequently criticised squad.

As reported by The Northern Echo, Manchester United are set to table a bid for Rigg this summer. The youngster has never signed a professional contract in his career as the Black Cats have to wait until his 17th birthday to hand him one.

The report claims that The Red Devils will initiate contact with the teenager in the period before Sunderland offer him his first professional contract.

Future superstar who represented England at just 16

The 2007-born star would bring much to Manchester United on a long-term contract. There's plenty to like about his game, not least that he's a threat from free-kicks and loves long-range striking of the ball.

Joining the club this summer would also integrate him into what can only be described as the club's manufactured new 'class of 92', consisting of youngsters like Kobbie Mainoo and Willy Kambwala.

Career Stats via Transfermarkt Matches Goals Assists Sunderland 25 3 - Sunderland U21 13 - - Sunderland U18 18 3 4 England U18 3 - - England U17 11 2 - England U16 10 - -

Rigg, who broke into the Sunderland first team in the 2023/24 campaign, has made a solid impression so far at the Stadium of Light. He played 21 matches in the campaign, which shows the trust in him from caretaker manager Mike Dodds. In just over 800 minutes of football, Rigg has bagged two goals from right-wing in the Championship.

His one appearance in the EFL Cup was also impressive, playing and scoring against Crewe Alexandra in a disappointing penalty shoot-out defeat. In doing so, Rigg broke records as not just the youngest goalscorer in Sunderland's history but the youngest goalscorer in League Cup history.

The midfielder has an impressive degree of experience on the international stage too, captaining his under-16 England side and then being promoted to the under-17s whilst being just 15 years old.

Following on from this, Rigg's impressive start to the 2023/24 season with Sunderland got him a call-up to the England under-18s, where he debuted in a 1-1 draw with Belgium on 11 October 2023. Shortly after, he was picked by under-17s coach Greg Lincoln to take part in the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup, where he would start in their opening game against Iran.

Under Ratcliffe's investing hand, Nice have invested heavily in massively talented young players to compete in Ligue 1 and create a sustainable business model of profiteering. Whilst Man United have the financial clout to keep their developed talents, they'll no doubt want to follow a similar path to this.

Nice's strategy has frequently left them in European competition positions in the French top flight, nurturing massive talent along the way. Current players like Kephren Thuram and Jean-Clair Todibo will probably be the next squad players to generate huge profits for the club but there are others in line to do so after.

With that in mind, the signing of Rigg would be no surprise. Man United's academy is famous but raiding over clubs for their best young talent has been central to their success and the approach their new minority owner's French club have taken means the links to the Black Cats rising star are no surprise.