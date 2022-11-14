Jim Bentley issues Rochdale team news update after Mansfield Town defeat

Rochdale manager Jim Bentley says there is good and bad news on the injury front at the club.

Bentley, who replaced Robbie Stockdale at the club in late August, has inspired an improvement in Dale’s fortunes, winning four and drawing two of his 12 league games in charge so far.

The upturn in form has seen the club go from bottom of the table when Bentley arrived to now sitting 20th, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Dale were narrowly beaten by promotion-chasing Mansfield Town at Spotland on Saturday, with George Maris’ 66th-minute strike securing three points for Nigel Clough’s side.

After the game against the Stags, Bentley gave an update on those on the treatment table.

“Scott Quigley and Aidy White are back running,” Bentley told the club’s official website.

“Tahvon Campbell is still struggling with his foot injury, which he’s been out with since March.

“Liam Kelly is going to be out for a bit longer – his foot is in a boot at the minute.

“Abraham Odoh has now served his one match suspension so he’ll be back available next week.

“But they’re all players who have been playing regularly. We need depth and we haven’t got that, but that’s where we are at the minute.

“We can’t moan and groan about it – it is what it is.

“We’ll need them heading into the December and Christmas period though, which is always one of the busiest times of the season.”

The verdict

Considering the injury list Bentley is contending with, he is doing an excellent job at Spotland.

The former Morecambe manager became something of a survival expert during his time at the Mazuma Stadium, keeping the Shrimps up every season despite constant struggles towards the bottom of the fourth tier and he is replicating that with Dale as they continue to move away from the relegation zone.

Bentley will be keen to get Quigley back fit as soon as possible, the on-loan Stockport County striker is the club’s joint top scorer this season along with Devante Rodney and Ian Henderson on four goals. Meanwhile, White will add some experience into the back line when he returns.

Dale have two weeks without a game following Saturday’s trip to face Sutton United at Gander Green Lane, giving them time to get players fit ahead of the busy Christmas period.

If Bentley can get some of his key men back available and add some depth to his squad, then it will give him a great chance of continuing his side’s recent improvement as they look to leave their relegation worries behind.