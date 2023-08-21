Highlights Sunderland attacker Jewison Bennette is eager to get more game time.

Sunderland attacker Jewison Bennette is keen to get as much game time under his belt as possible, according to journalist Kevin Jimenez.

The Costa Rica international joined the Black Cats last summer and he's the type of player that they have been recruiting in recent times, with the Wearside outfit focusing on recruiting young players that they can develop.

Jobe Bellingham is the most high-profile youngster that they have recruited during this transfer window - and he has already become one of the first names on the teamsheet under Tony Mowbray.

And Bellingham has justified the faith that Tony Mowbray has shown in him, recording a brace at the weekend against Rotherham United.

Bennette hasn't been so lucky, failing to make a single competitive appearance this term and remaining an unused substitute in all three of their league games, which is a blow for the 19-year-old.

With Mowbray opting to play one up top this term and arrivals in that area potentially set to come in before the window closes, Bennette may spend much of the campaign on the wing if he remains at the Stadium of Light.

What's the state of play in Sunderland's wing department?

The Black Cats don't have a huge number of wing options at this point.

Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts are the obvious starters at this stage, but Lynden Gooch and Bennette will also be hoping to secure a decent amount of game time as well.

Clarke is almost guaranteed to be a regular starter if he stays beyond the summer considering he's a valuable financial asset and performed extremely well last term.

Gooch and Roberts, meanwhile, have both been linked with moves away from the Stadium of Light this summer, but replacements will probably come in for the duo if they did leave.

And that could limit Bennette's game time on Wearside, which isn't ideal for the teenager who will want to secure as much game time as possible in his quest to develop.

Journalist Jimenez believes a decision will be taken on the Costa Rican's future in the coming hours or days - and the 19-year-old could potentially go out on loan according to the same journalist.

What stance should Jewison Bennette take on his Sunderland future?

Considering Mowbray has a good record of developing young players, Bennette should only be pushing for a loan move away from the Stadium of Light at this point.

There's every chance Clarke could be gone this time next summer and that could open up a starting spot for the South American, so it would be good if he enjoyed a productive loan spell before returning to Wearside.

He will surely want to be part of the Black Cats' exciting young side in the coming years and he may feel he had unfinished business at the Stadium of Light if he moves on permanently.

And this is another reason why he shouldn't be looking to push for a permanent exit.

However, he does need to win game time and this is why he should be looking to make a temporary move away, even if he could win minutes from the bench with the Black Cats this term.