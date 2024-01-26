Highlights Sunderland winger Jewison Bennette could benefit from a loan move to develop his potential before returning to the club next season.

Sunderland winger Jewison Bennette has been the subject of transfer interest this month, and a loan move away from the Stadium of Light could potentially be great for the 19-year-old.

The Costa Rica international is a very talented player but hasn't had many chances to show it this season, so a loan away from the club could be a great way for the player to develop before returning to Sunderland next season.

Scottish Premiership side Hibernian are said to be interested in the youngster, according to the Sunderland Echo, along with Greek side Aris Thessalonkiki, as per Sports Illustrated.

At just 19-years-old, there is a lot of growth left in Bennette and a loan, playing consistent men's football could help the youngster unleash his potential and would be more beneficial than remaining at Sunderland and playing U21 football.

Jewison Bennette's time at Sunderland

The youngster moved to the Stadium of Light in August 2022 after the club's promotion to the Championship, joining from Costa Rican side C.S Herediano for a fee of just over £1million, according to The Northern Echo.

The youngster made 18 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats last season, 15 of them coming in the Championship. However, just one of those appearances was a start, coming in the FA Cup against Shrewsbury Town.

At just 18-years-old, 18 first-team appearances with two goals and an assist marked a decent first campaign for Sunderland, but the winger would have hoped to have kicked on this season, which hasn't quite been the case.

Jewison Bennette's 2023/24 season - Transfermarkt (26/01/2024) Competition P G A Championship 1 0 1 League Cup 1 0 0 Premier League 2 5 1 2 International friendlies 2 0 0 CONCACAF Nations League Finals 2 0 0

Bennette has made just two first-team appearances for the club this season, playing just nine minutes of league football against Southampton in September, a game where he registered an assist in a 5-0 win.

His only start came in the Carabao Cup, playing 70 minutes in a defeat to Crewe Alexandra. For one reason or another, Bennette has struggled to nail down a regular place in the Sunderland matchday squad, and it makes sense to let him leave on loan this month.

Bennette has played most of his football for Sunderland's U21 side this season. While this is a useful tool for academy players, the Costa Rican international will want to be playing first-team football, regardless of the level.

Sunderland should sanction Jewison Bennette's exit this month

Having played just 79 minutes of football for Sunderland this season, the Black Cats would be silly not to let Bennette leave this month.

Bennette's relationship with the club also seems to have soured in recent times, with Costa Rican journalist Kevin Jimenez reporting last month that the player was pushing for a loan move in January.

Jimenez tweeted: "Jewison Bennette is not playing for Sunderland due to differences on the part of the board. According to sources, the player believes that he is not being treated with respect. The player would go out on loan in January."

With an unhappy player out of the squad, it would be silly not to let the player leave this month.

The chance to play regular football, whether that be in Scotland or Greece, would benefit Bennette's career much more than any number of games in Premier League 2 for the club's U21 side.

The Costa Rican's contract doesn't expire at the Stadium of Light until 2026, so a loan could help reinvigorate his career and he could come back a far better player. Also, if Bennette wanted a permanent move at the end of the season, playing regular first-team football elsewhere would help to put him in the shop window.