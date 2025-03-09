Jewison Bennette has issued a farewell message to Sunderland supporters ahead of his impending exit.

It was reported by Champion earlier this week that the winger is set to depart the Black Cats for Ukrainian side LNZ Cherkasy.

Bennette has not featured for Sunderland so far this league season, with his sole first team appearance coming in a 2-0 loss to Preston North End in the EFL Cup in August.

The 20-year-old returned to the Stadium of Light in the summer after a brief spell on loan with Greek side Aris Thessaloniki.

Jewison Bennette - Sunderland league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 15 (0) 1 (1) 2023-24 1 (0) 0 (1)

Bennette pens farewell Sunderland message

Bennette has posted to social media a farewell message to supporters ahead of his deal, which is reportedly set to cost up to €500,000 (£420,000).

The Costa Rican has wished the club the best, thanking Sunderland for the welcome that he received during his time there.

“Thank you very much to the fans and teammates for the way they welcomed me,” wrote Bennette, via Instagram.

“The support of the fans from day 1 to my last day in Sunderland treated me in the best way possible.

“My teammates welcomed me in a good way in the dressing room and made me feel at home.

“I will always carry those details in my heart.

“I wish them the best.

“I wanted to thank the U21 coaches.

“They helped me stay strong and focused on my goals.

“Now I have a new opportunity and I want to make the most of it.

“Thanks again to everyone and good luck.”

Sunderland recent form

Sunderland earned a 2-1 win over Cardiff City on Saturday to keep their automatic promotion hopes alive.

Régis Le Bris’s side are fourth, eight points behind second place Sheffield United with only 10 games remaining.

However, Bennette will now not play any role in their chase of a return to the Premier League.

Next up for the Black Cats is a home clash against Preston on 11 March in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Bennette’s departure is Sunderland’s recruitment model working

Bennette was a useful part of the squad that showed a lot of promise at one point, but he never kicked on and ultimately never got a look in under Le Bris.

His departure is how this Sunderland model should work, they’ve made a lot of bets on younger players and they can’t all come good like the likes of Jobe Bellingham and Dan Ballard have.

Being able to get a solid fee of around £400,000 isn’t bad going, and allows Bennette to continue his development elsewhere.

This farewell message reflects well on the club, and indicates that there are no hard feelings over the move.