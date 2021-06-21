‘Jesus’, ‘Will get ripped apart’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to recent transfer news

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Mark McGuinness has moved to Cardiff City on a permanent transfer from Arsenal.

The 20-year-old Irishman previously spent the whole of the season just gone on loan with the Tractor Boys in Sky Bet League One and impressed many with his assured performances.

McGuinness made 25 appearances for the East Anglian club last term and scored one goal during his loan spell at Portman Road.

Cardiff have now moved to bring the player to South Wales, with the central defender signing a deal until the summer of 2024 with the Bluebirds, who are managed by former Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy.

Naturally the news of McGuinness signing for Cardiff didn’t take long to reach the Ipswich fanbase, who took to social media in their droves to comment on the recent announcement.

Here we take a look at some of the best responses to the news on Twitter.

Bang average in L1, will get ripped apart in the Championship! — Gareth Westley (@GarethWestley) June 21, 2021

Wasn't impressed at all ny him last season, no loss — Dominic DEAN 📸 (@ddphotograph) June 21, 2021

For a young lad starting out in the game, he couldn't have a better manager to guide and advise him in that CB position. A really good move for him. — Christian Davies (@Christi58198460) June 21, 2021

Feel sorry for Cardiff https://t.co/cPPum3V8mn — George Bishop (@Bish_180) June 21, 2021

Jesus, he's done well to land at a Championship club. Didn't think he was good enough for L1 tbf. — GDoh (@GarethDoherty1) June 21, 2021

👀 good for him! interesting to see how quickly he adapts to the champ #itfc — Mark Dubya 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@dubya_mark) June 21, 2021

Needs an experienced CB alongside him. Still very raw but there’s a talent there definitely. Prone to the mistake if he’s not alongside someone wiser. — Daniel Hill (@ScrumpyDaniel) June 21, 2021

Not championship level yet for me — Luke Prentice (@LPrentice44) June 21, 2021

Good on the ball, questionable defending at some points but will definitely go on to be a good player — Tom Lowne (@LowneTom) June 21, 2021

Decent prospect but loses his man and does have a mistake in him. Good luck to him tho — _Switch ➕➖=➗✖️ (@Fpltractorboy) June 21, 2021