‘Jesus’, ‘Will get ripped apart’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to recent transfer news

1 hour ago

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Mark McGuinness has moved to Cardiff City on a permanent transfer from Arsenal. 

The 20-year-old Irishman previously spent the whole of the season just gone on loan with the Tractor Boys in Sky Bet League One and impressed many with his assured performances.

McGuinness made 25 appearances for the East Anglian club last term and scored one goal during his loan spell at Portman Road.

Cardiff have now moved to bring the player to South Wales, with the central defender signing a deal until the summer of 2024 with the Bluebirds, who are managed by former Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy.

Naturally the news of McGuinness signing for Cardiff didn’t take long to reach the Ipswich fanbase, who took to social media in their droves to comment on the recent announcement.

