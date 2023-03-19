Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has taken to Instagram to share a message with Charlton Athletic's supporters following his side's latest outing in League One.

The Addicks managed to back up their recent triumph over Morecambe by claiming all three points in their showdown with Cambridge United yesterday.

Rak-Sakyi helped his side defeat the U's by finding the back of the net in the first-half of this fixture.

Miles Leaburn opened the scoring for Charlton in the 14th minute as he slotted home after being teed up by Rak-Sakyi.

Rak-Sakyi then doubled his side's advantage as he fired an effort past goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov.

Following the break, Cambridge went close to scoring as Ryan Bennett's header was tipped past the post by Charlton goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

The U's eventually did pull a goal back in the 72nd minute as Lloyd Jones volleyed home from Bennett's flick-on.

Ryan Inniss then produced a good block to prevent Shilow Tracey from equalising for the hosts.

As a result of this victory, Charlton moved up to 11th in the League One standings.

Dean Holden's side will be looking to extend their winning run at this level to three games when they face Wycombe Wanderers next weekend.

After his side's clash with Cambridge, Rak-Sakyi opted to take to Instagram to share a brief message.

The winger posted: "Back on track."

The Verdict

Following a run of five games without a win at this level, the Addicks have managed to step up their performances levels in their recent games.

A stand-out performer for Charlton yesterday, Rak-Sakyi once again illustrated why he is destined to play at a higher level in the future.

As well as being directly involved in both of the Addicks' goals against Cambridge, the winger also completed 33 passes and one successful dribble as he recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 8.26.

Having now reached double figures in terms of league goals this season, Rak-Sakyi will be confident in his ability to add to this total on a regular basis between now and the end of the term.

Providing that the 20-year-old continues to deliver the goods in a Charlton shirt, he will bolster his chances of making a breakthrough at Crystal Palace later this year when he returns to Selhurst Park following the expiry of his loan deal at The Valley.

Rak-Sakyi will be hoping that the Eagles will be able to retain their top-flight status in his absence as they are currently one of a host of teams who are currently in a battle for survival at this level.