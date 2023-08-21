Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi hasn't been short of interest this summer following his excellent loan spell at League One side Charlton Athletic last season.

Registering 15 goals and eight assists in 43 league appearances for the Addicks, the 20-year-old was unlucky not to finish in the promotion mix with Dean Holden's side at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

But he has done enough to earn himself a move to the Championship if it's sanctioned during the latter stages of the transfer window.

With less than two weeks to go until the window shuts though, time is running out for Rak-Sakyi in his potential quest to secure a loan exit and play for a side that will start him regularly.

It's unclear whether he will be part of the Eagles' matchday squad for tonight's clash against Arsenal but he was an unused substitute at Sheffield United on the opening day and that's a good achievement for a player that is in the early stages of his professional career.

He could win himself a decent number of minutes at Selhurst Park this term but the interest in him has made his future uncertain.

We take a look at the latest news involving Rak-Sakyi.

Sunderland join race for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

The Black Cats have joined the race for the 20-year-old, according to yesterday's report from Alan Nixon.

At this stage, there may not be a starting spot for the Palace man at the Stadium of Light with Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts both doing exceptionally well last season.

Clarke is a player the Wearside outfit's hierarchy will be particularly keen to see start regularly considering they could cash in on him for a very decent amount in the future.

Even though he may not be a regular starter, manager Tony Mowbray has a good track record of developing young players and that's one reason why a move to Wearside may be a positive one for both Rak-Sakyi and his current club.

A starting spot may even open up for the Palace man, with Black Cats star Roberts reportedly attracting interest from Celtic and Southampton.

What has been said about Blackburn Rovers' interest in Jesurun Rak-Sakyi?

Blackburn are "desperate" to get a deal over the line for the Eagles' youngster, according to the same report from Nixon.

Following Ben Brereton Diaz's departure, Jon Dahl Tomasson's side need as much firepower as possible in the final third.

They have made added Niall Ennis and Arnor Sigurdsson to their squad, but a striker like Ennis was needed even before Brereton Diaz's departure and this is Sigurdsson's first season in English football.

With this in mind, they will need more attacking players if they want to have any chance of being in the promotion mix at the end of this term.

How close is Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to sealing a loan exit from Crystal Palace?

Journalist Nixon believes the 20-year-old is edging closer to being allowed to leave Selhurst Park after Michael Olise put pen to paper on a contract extension at Palace.

Roy Hodgson was previously keen to keep the player in the English capital, making that stance clear to the South London Press.

However, Olise has signed a new deal since those comments and Palace will surely want Rak-Sakyi to be playing as much as possible, so a loan exit can't be ruled out.

Leicester are another side that have been linked with him - and a temporary switch to the King Power Stadium could benefit him.