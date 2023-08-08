Looking back to last summer, one of the best signings for the campaign in the EFL was surely Charlton Athletic's addition of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Signing up the young wide player on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace, even the Addicks must have been pleasantly surprised by the player they got through the door.

Indeed, Rak-Sakyi went on to excel in League One, producing some fine performances and numbers.

The 20-year-old scored a very impressive 15 goals, for example, as well as registering eight assists.

Those numbers saw Rak-Sakyi win Charlton Athletic's 'player of the year' award, as well as their 'players' player of the year' award.

On top of that, he was also nominated for the EFL League One young player of the season award.

Naturally, then, having had such a strong season in the third tier, the logical next step for Rak-Sakyi would be to tackle the Championship and he is certainly not short of suitors.

Ipswich Town have been keen all summer, whilst Leicester City also fancy their chances of landing him.

In recent days, though, there have been a load of stories breaking regarding the youngster, three of which we have rounded up below.

Hull City make bid for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

One of the biggest stories surrounding Rak-Sakyi of late is the fact that a Championship side have reportedly made a bid for his services.

That is according to HullLive, who report that Hull City are in the race for Rak-Sakyi and have made an offer to Crystal Palace.

Their report claims that Tigers' boss Liam Rosenior is looking to beef up his attack for the new season.

Perhaps the urgency has come after the weekend, with the club having been defeated 2-1 by Norwich City.

Birmingham City and others keen on Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Whilst Hull City's interest has been made formal with a reported bid, a host of other Championship clubs' interest in Rak-Sakyi emerged over the weekend.

Indeed, whilst Leicester City and Ipswich Town have long been linked, further clubs were named as keen on the youngster in Alan Nixon's Patreon report on Sunday.

Blues boss John Eustace could be in for a busy summer in terms of recruitment with plenty of gaps in his squad to fill.

Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers are also keen on bringing Rak-Sakyi to their respective clubs this summer.

It will certainly be interesting to see which of the destinations the club and the player choose.

Crystal Palace's stance on Rak-Sakyi emerges

That is because it seems as though Rak-Sakyi will indeed have a say in where he goes next.

Again, this is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon.

Nixon's report claims that Crystal Palace will indeed allow the youngster to go on loan to the Championship this summer.

Interestingly, Nixon claims that Palace will allow Rak-Sakyi to go and speak to the interested clubs before deciding who to join for the campaign.

Of course, Palace will likely have a say in this, but the fact they are putting so much trust in Rak-Sakyi speaks volumes as to how much trust they have in their young star.

With the season now underway, Rak-Sakyi will no doubt be keen to get out and start playing regular minutes, so a decision could potentially be made soon.