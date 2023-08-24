After an impressive loan spell in League One last season, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi looks destined for a step up in levels this summer.

Indeed, at Charlton Athletic, the Crystal Palace prospect scored an astonishing 15 league goals and registered eight league assists, which alongside his general performances, helped him win plenty of supporters over.

Not only that, but he was also awarded with many accolades, too, winning both Charlton's 'Player's Player of the year' award as well as the club's 'Supporter's Player of the year' award.

Furthermore, Rak-Sakyi was nominated by the EFL their young player of the season ward in League One, too.

The next logical step for Rak-Sakyi appears to be a loan move to the senond tier, but, there is comepetition for hs signatrure.

What do we know about Sunderland's transfer interest in Jesurun Rak-Sakyi?

Indeed, on Sunday, Alan Nixon credited the club with an interest via Patreon.

According to Nixon, Sunderland have turned their attention to Rak-Sakyi because of interest in one of their own players - Patrick Roberts.

Nixon reveals that both Celtic and Southampton are keen on Roberts, meaning that Sunderland have now joined the Rak-Sakyi race.

We say race because several other Championship sides have also been credited with an interest in the 20-year-old.

Ipswich Town, Leicester City, Birmingham City, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers have all been linked with the Crystal Palace wide man this summer followng his impressive loan spell at Charlton, for example.

As yet, no decision has been made on Rak-Sakyi's future, but with the transfer deadline growing increasingly closer, one must be made one way or the other very soon.

Is Jesurun Rak-Sakyi likely to move to Sunderland?

At this stage, it is definitely hard to say with any confidence that Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is likely to move to Sunderland.

This is the simply the case because there are so many factors at play in any potential deal.

First and foremost, Nixon's report above states that Sunderland are keen on Rak-Saky due to Celtic and Southampton coming in for Patrick Roberts.

Does this mean that if Roberts does not move on to either of those clubs, that Sunderland are no longer interested? That is not a question we know the answer to at this stage.

Furthermore, even if Sunderland remain interested, Crystal Palace and the player himself have so many options to choose from.

It may be that he prefers a move closer to home, for example, or to a different manager whom he may have had a positive interaction with.

There is still so much to be decided from Crystal Palace's perspective and, therefore, at this stage, it's impossible to say a move to Sunderland is 'likely'.

Subjectively, though, what you can say is that given the young profile of the squad at the Stadium of Light, and Tony Mowbray's work at the club, Sunderland could potentially be a good destination for Rak-Sakyi.

