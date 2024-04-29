Highlights Jesse Marsch is a leading candidate for head coach of South Korean men's national football team.

He has referred to as 'the director' and is known as 'Master Hwang Hee-chan' in Korea, with experience at RB Leipzig.

Potential language barrier and long-term commitment are factors to consider for Marsch's coaching future.

Former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has been linked with becoming the next head coach of the South Korean men's national football team.

Jesse Marsch linked with South Korea manager role

The American manager, and former inhabitant of the home dugout at Elland Road, is reported to be a: "leading candidate," to become the next manager of the South Korean football team, according to Sports Chosun.

The native outlet believes Marsch to be one of the names at the top of the national team's list.

One of their sources, who is said to be close to the national team, said: "The manager, who recently finished an interview with Jeong Hae-seong, the national team's power strengthening committee in the UK, is currently talking to the Korean Football Association.

"We have selected three candidates as finalists. It's like the director (Marsch) is number one. The Power Enhancement Committee is scheduled to hold a final meeting on the 30th. We plan to finalize the negotiations as soon as possible after the meeting."

As well as being referred to as 'the director', Sports Chosun also said that the American coach, who would be the first of his nationality to manage the South Korean side, is known locally as 'Master Hwang Hee-chan'.

The striker and the former Leeds boss worked together when they were at RB Leipzig.

Chosun's story on Marsch also stated that he has made his decision about the job, that he: "longed to go to Korea," and that the chairman of the Asian nation's football operation is a big believer in the way that the 50-year-old wants his teams to play.

The American coach has been working in the media since leaving his old Yorkshire-based club. He was part of CBS Sports' coverage of some of the Champions League this season, and, on that show, he addressed what he felt his future looked like.

"I'm focused on what I'm doing here in Europe, which is trying this (punditry work), but I really still think that my future lies here in Europe and finding good clubs to coach here," said the 50-year-old in November, via Goal.

"I'm a little bit more of someone who enjoys the daily grind of being part of a team, and I feel like that's the way to really impact a group.

"So I mean, let's see what happens. You never know you can never say never, but I'm really happy living here in Europe.

"I'm really happy with the challenge of getting to know new cultures, languages, teams, leagues... Champions League, right there's nothing for me bigger than Champions League."

There was a possibility of the U.S. Men's National Team job opening. This possibility was knocked on the head when coach Gregg Berhalter was given a contract extension which schedules him to be with the USMNT until the 2026 World Cup.

Marsch said, on the Call It What You Want podcast, that he wasn't interested in taking that job anyway, as per CBS Sports.

Jesse Marsch's scattered managerial career could lend itself to South Korean job

From America, to Canada, to England, to Austria, to Germany: the former Leeds boss has been all over the world during his career as a manager, and this would probably make him more likely to go for the national team vacancy.

Jesse Marsch's managerial career so far (as of 29th April) Team Dates (in charge from-to) Games Wins Draws Losses Points per game CF Montreal August 2011 - November 2012 36 12 7 17 1.19 New York Red Bulls January 2015 - July 2018 151 76 30 45 1.71 RB Salzburg July 2019 - June 2021 94 64 13 17 2.18 RB Leipzig July 2021 - December 2021 20 7 4 9 1.25 Leeds United February 2022 - February 2023 37 11 10 16 1.16 Data taken from Sofascore

Having worked with the likes of Hwang in the past would make things easier for him too, as at least he would already have some connection with at least one of the players.

One obvious barrier to entry could be the language. That risk is always there when a manager takes on a role in a country in which they do not speak the native tongue, but his experience of working in these different regions of the world would at least help with that.

Another factor he would need to consider is would this be something that he would want long-term? You don't often see national team managers being courted by European clubs; it's more a case of those out of work in Europe are the ones targeted by national teams.

Based on his comments, he won't want to pigeonhole himself into a tough position where it becomes hard for him to get back into club football. On the other hand, this could be a move that gets his coaching career kick-started again after a poor tenure with Leeds.