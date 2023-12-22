Highlights Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch hints he may have taken Leicester City job if he was in a different mindset.

Marsch was also in contention for the Southampton job but opted not to take up either position.

The offer from the Saints came days after his departure from Elland Road.

Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has hinted that he may have taken the Leicester City job if he was in a different mindset, making this admission in an interview with The Telegraph.

Marsch was heavily linked with the top job at the King Power Stadium back in April - and it previously looked as though he was going to succeed Brendan Rodgers at the Midlands club.

But that move collapsed in the end - and the Foxes turned to Dean Smith - who was unable to keep the club afloat in the Premier League despite his best efforts and excellent CV.

A 2-1 win against West Ham United on the final day wasn't enough to keep them up - and it was inevitable that players would leave during the summer transfer window that followed last season.

They may have sold the likes of Harvey Barnes and James Maddison during the summer, along with valuable players, but they are in a good position at this stage under Enzo Maresca, who has guided them to the top of the Championship table.

Marsch was also in with a shout of getting the Southampton job following Nathan Jones' dismissal in February, with this offer coming very shortly after the American's departure from Elland Road.

In the end, the Saints had to go with an alternative and make an internal appointment, with Ruben Selles taking charge until the end of the season.

The south-coast side also went down though - and in hindsight - Marsch may have been right not to take either job at the times he could have joined them.

Jesse Marsch on Leicester City and Southampton jobs: "Leicester I was incredibly close to taking"

One of the reasons why Marsch didn't take either job is because of the possibility of him heading back to Elland Road as an opposition manager.

But there were also other reasons and he explained these to The Telegraph, saying: "[The] Southampton [offer], it was right after Leeds. Literally days. I was very serious about it. I could see internally they had a few different ideas on the direction they were moving forward ... but wonderful people.

"Leicester I was incredibly close to taking but in the end I just felt that I wasn’t ready to jump back in.

In hindsight I think it’s a wonderful club and a great place and maybe if my mindset had been in a different place I could have – and should – have maybe taken that job."

Jesse Marsch was right not to take the Southampton and Leicester City jobs

There may have been criticism of Selles (pictured above), but the Saints always looked set to struggle following Jones' departure and there were no guarantees that Marsch would have been able to turn things around.

And with that offer coming just days after the latter's sacking from Leeds, it would have been a risk for him to jump straight back in.

It would have even been a quick return to management for him if he had returned in April with Leicester.

He could have kept the Foxes afloat considering the calibre of players they had at their disposal, but he wasn't ready and probably would have struggled because of that if he had taken the job.

Mentally, he needs to be fully prepared for a job before he takes it, and it's just a shame for him that these offers didn't come in the summer, because he would have been in a better mindset.