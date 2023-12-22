Highlights Marsch believes Leeds regretted letting him go, as the chaos that followed showed the club would have been better off keeping him.

Jesse Marsch has revealed that he believes Leeds United regretted the decision to part ways with him as manager.

The American was appointed as the replacement for Marcelo Bielsa in February 2022 with the team struggling against relegation from the Premier League.

Marsch helped keep the Whites in the top division in his first campaign in charge, but struggled to do the same in his second year.

This led to his departure after just 11 months at the helm, with the Yorkshire outfit ultimately suffering the drop following his dismissal anyway.

Daniel Farke has since been tasked with bringing the team straight back up from the Championship at the first attempt.

Marsch: Leeds were “apologetic”

Marsch has claimed that Leeds showed regret to him regarding their decision to part ways with the 50-year-old.

He believes that the chaos that ensued following his departure is a major sign that the club would have been better off keeping him in charge.

“When those decisions [on his sacking] get made, you’ve to accept them, hard as it is,” said Marsch, via The Telegraph.

“And then you have to figure out how to move on with relationships and your life and your profession.

“When I came in, we were able to calm things down and stabilise.

“If we get a couple more wins it’s very different.

“If you look at goal difference, if you look at goals conceded, if you look at expected goals – major metrics as to what was happening in the games – the 11 months I was there were quiet.

“We were calm.

“It was professional, it was controlled.

“There wasn’t big information getting out of the club. Because the work was strong.

“Then after I left, the chaos ensued almost immediately. So, yes, it was chaotic.

“But the way I work is to focus on the things I can control, which is team environment and the way we treat each other and the way we work.

“We [Leeds] went from mid-table in every metric to 20th across the board [after Marsch left].

“Every meaningful metric they went dead last.

“The conversations I had with certain people in the leadership group – they were apologetic they abandoned the [Marsch] project.

“There wasn’t any real dialogue about the decision, it was just – ‘This is the decision’.

“Which they have the right to make … but if we had more time to talk about it and [I could] walk [them] through it, I could have shown more details on how and why this is moving in the right direction.

“And that abandoning the project at that time was not the right thing to do.”

Leeds United league position

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table, 10 points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Daniel Farke's arrival as manager has seen a return to good form for the Whites, who are chasing a top two spot in the second division.

Next up for Farke’s side is a crucial clash against second place Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

Victory over the Tractor Boys could close the gap down to seven points going into the second half of the season, but defeat would leave the team 13 adrift of the top two.

Leeds won the previous fixture between the two teams at Portman Road in August, sealing all three points in a seven-goal thriller that ended 4-3.

Marsch’s understandable frustration

Marsch was under fire for the results Leeds were getting, but the lack of plan after his dismissal highlighted the problems at the club.

If a concrete plan had been in place and a swift replacement was hired, then Leeds could have survived in the Premier League last season.

Instead, it took weeks, ultimately landing on the underwhelming arrival of Javi Gracia, who only lasted a couple of months in charge himself.

Leeds then abandoned all principles to hire a completely different type of coach to what the squad was used to in Sam Allardyce, who failed to turn things around in his four games at the helm.

Sticking with Marsch until the end of the campaign would have been the smarter choice, but supporters are now much happier under Farke regardless, so perhaps everything will work out if the team goes straight back up this season.