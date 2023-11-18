Highlights Jesse Marsch admits underestimating the challenge of replacing Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United.

He struggled to follow Bielsa's unique and popular style of management.

Marsch's differences as a coach and person compared to Bielsa led to his dismissal after a run of poor form.

Jesse Marsch has admitted that he underestimated the task of replacing Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United.

The American replaced Bielsa in early 2022, but lasted just 12 months on the job before being dismissed.

The coach took the reins of the first team squad following Bielsa’s departure from the club with the team struggling near the bottom of the Premier League table.

Marsch managed to maintain the Whites’ position in the top flight in 2022, before being dismissed due to a sustained run of poor form in 2023.

The 50-year-old remains out of work following his Elland Road departure earlier this year.

What has Jesse Marsch said about replacing Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United?

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Marsch has opened up on his time at Leeds for the first time since leaving the club in February.

The former RB Leipzig boss revealed how difficult he found it to replace such a popular and unique figure as manager of the Yorkshire outfit.

“For anyone to follow Marcelo in any situation is not easy,” said Marsch, via Leeds United News.

“And I underestimated – I followed Marcelo, I had watched and learn from the things he does, he’s incredibly unique and authentic and in some ways.

“So off the wall in so many things he tries to do.

“If you don’t pay attention to what he is doing then you are not really doing your job.

“We have a lot of differences, Marcelo and I, as people and coaches.”

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Marsch was replaced by Javi Gracia at the tail end of last season, but the Spaniard lasted just a couple of months in charge before being dismissed in place of Sam Allardyce.

The club was unable to survive in the Premier League beyond a third campaign as they suffered relegation to the Championship.

The Whites are currently third in the second division table, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Three wins in a row leading into the November international break has helped close the gap to the top two sides Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Daniel Farke has been tasked with the job of bringing Leeds back to the Premier League at the first attempt, with the team holding a five point gap to the chasing pack outside the play-off places.

The German has previously twice earned promotion from the Championship during his time with Norwich City.

Next up for Farke’s side is a clash with Rotherham United on 24 November.

Was Jesse Marsch the right appointment after Marcelo Bielsa?

Replacing Bielsa was always going to be incredibly tricky, not just because of how popular he was among supporters but also because of how unique his training methods and tactics are.

Marsch arrived with Champions League managerial experience to his name, and initially did okay to keep the team in the top division.

However, results never quite picked up the following campaign, and the American became quite unpopular among the supporters.

We’ll never know whether he could have kept Leeds up or not, but supporters appear much happier with the work Farke is doing with the club at the moment, even if it is in the Championship.