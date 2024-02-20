Highlights Keeping tabs on Leeds United's progress, Marsch praises young talent Archie Gray and believes the club is on track for Premier League return.

Gray's versatility and consistent game time have made him a standout talent in Leeds' promotion push this season under Farke.

Leeds' impressive start to 2024 has seen them rise in the table, setting the stage for an intense battle for promotion with Southampton and Ipswich.

Jesse Marsch has revealed that he is still keeping tabs with former club Leeds United.

The American was manager at Elland Road during their stint in the Premier League, replacing Marcelo Bielsa in early 2022.

The 50-year-old spent 12 months in charge of the Yorkshire outfit before being replaced by Javi Gracia.

Leeds suffered relegation that same campaign following Marsch’s sacking, and remains out of work to this day.

He won 11 of his 37 games in charge, with Daniel Farke currently in the dugout as the team fights for promotion straight back to the top flight.

Marsch makes Leeds promotion claim

Speaking on Sky Sports News (19/02/24 at 5:55 pm), Marsch highlighted youngster Archie Gray as a player whose progress he’s excited by this season, claiming that Leeds are on the right path to come straight back up.

He was asked if he still keeps up with his former side’s results, to which he responded: “Yes, I have.

“They are playing good football.

“It’s good to see a lot of the young lads that were establishing themselves when I was there really starting to play well.

“It’s good to see Archie Gray establishing himself as a good young talent.

“I am really happy for him.

“I think they are on a pathway right now to get themselves back in the Premier League.”

Gray has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign this year, earning his senior level debut under Farke.

The 17-year-old has earned consistent game time, featuring in 31 of the team’s 33 games so far this campaign, including 29 starts.

The youngster initially staked a claim as a starting midfielder, but has since proven his versatility by playing at right-back on multiple occasions.

He has been praised for his ability to perform in different positions, and is one of the standout young talents in the division.

Leeds United league position

Meanwhile, Leeds’ promotion push is set to be an intense battle with Southampton and Ipswich Town.

The Whites are currently second in the table, but could fall out of the automatic promotion places on Tuesday evening.

Both the Saints and Kieran McKenna’s side play their game in hand midweek, with the gap between them just two and three points, respectively.

Victory for Russell Martin’s team against Hull City at St. Mary’s will see them leapfrog Leeds in the standings.

Next up for Farke’s team is a big home game against league leaders Leicester City on 23 February.

An intense few months ahead

Leeds have made an electric start to the new calendar year, winning all eight of their league games in 2024.

This has seen them rise above Southampton and Ipswich in the table, but their game in hand has also given them an edge.

This will be a big week for Leeds, as the home test against the Foxes could even bring them to within six points of Enzo Maresca’s side.

Marsch is also right to highlight Gray’s emergence as a positive from this Leeds season, as the teenager has been a bright addition to the first team squad this year.