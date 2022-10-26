Jerry Yates to Rangers: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Blackpool’s Jerry Yates could be set for a move away from the club during the upcoming January transfer window, according to The Sun.

The forward has made a bright start to the Championship season, bagging eight goals for Michael Appleton’s side from 16 appearances.

These goals have helped massively, with the team currently sitting 18th in the table, just two points ahead of the relegation zone.

His goals have been vital in keeping the club outside of the bottom three.

However, here we weigh up the ins and outs of a potential move to Rangers, with the Scottish giants just one of many teams reportedly interested in a move for the 25-year old…

Is it a good potential move?

This would be an exciting next move for Yates in his career as he would be making the step up to the Scottish top flight.

Not only that, but Rangers are regularly able to compete for European football, even making the Europa League final last season.

Having the opportunity to play at that level doesn’t necessarily come around very often, so making the switch to Rangers could be incredibly tempting.

Would he start?

Yates would provide a lot of competition for places in Rangers’ attacking line.

He has predominantly played out on the left for Blackpool, so he would be competing with Ryan Kent for a place in Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team.

Kent has performed well for Rangers this season, providing one goal and five assists to the side.

But Yates could certainly stake a claim for a starting role given how he has played for Appleton’s side so far this season.

What does he offer?

While he usually plays out on the left, he can also fit in on the right and could potentially play through the middle.

That kind of attacking versatility would be a big bonus for Rangers as they look to close the gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Yates has also shown his prowess in front of goal this season, and having a consistent finisher would massively improve the team, with only Antonio Colak proving a reliable source of goals this season.