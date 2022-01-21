Jerry Yates starts: The predicted Blackpool XI to face Millwall on Saturday

Blackpool find themselves currently 15th in the Championship and firmly mid-table.

Neil Critchley’s side will need to put together a string of good performances if they want to chase the play-off places this season.

His side have 33 points from 26 games, which puts them 14 clear of the relegation zone, but nine behind sixth place Middlesbrough.

Seven of the sides that sit between themselves and Boro also have games in hand on the Tangerines, meaning that gap could get bigger without Blackpool even playing, in the coming weeks.

Up next for Critchley’s men is the visit of Millwall, who are 13th in the table.

Here, we take a look at their potential line up to face Gary Rowett’s side this weekend…

Critichley confirmed this week that Blackpool have no new fresh injury problems. However, the likes of Keshi Anderson, James Husband, Sonny Carey, Grant Ward, Matty Virtue and Chris Maxwell are still all out of contention.

Critchley will have a decision to make about which system to use for this game. The back three that he deployed against Middlesbrough and Hull City proved effective, but the manager switched back to his previously preferred 4-4-2 for the FA Cup victory over Hartlepool.

The big 2022 Blackpool quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 26 What club did Chris Maxwell start his professional career at? Chester City Crewe Port Vale Wrexham

Luke Garbutt will likely return to the starting line up in what will most definitely be a back four formation. While the 3-4-3 experiment looked okay, the switch back to a 4-4-2 in the cup tie suggests that is the system going forward.

Critchley also has the selection dilemma up top, as he will need to pick two from Jerry Yates, Gary Madine and Shayne Lavery. Madine has done enough to keep his place in the team, but it wouldn’t surprise many to see Yates replace Lavery in the starting line up.

With Ryan Wintle and Tyreece John-Jules now gone from the club following the termination of their respective loan deals, expect Callum Connolly and Demetri Mitchell to step up in their place.