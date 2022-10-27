Jerry Yates price tag revelation made amid Rangers, West Brom and Watford interest in Blackpool FC forward

Blackpool currently value in-demand striker Jerry Yates at £4 million, it has emerged.

That is according to Football Insider, who reveal that the club also believe that price tag could climb in the coming months if the 25-year-old continues to hit the back of the net at his current rate.

Yates has eight goals and two assists to his name in 16 Championship appearances so far this season, and it has attracted interest from a number of clubs.

Scottish giants Rangers are one of those reportedly scouting the forward amid his fine form.

It isn’t only the Glasgow-based outfit interested, though, with Watford, West Brom, Brentford, and Bournemouth among clubs present to see him score a brace against Preston North End last weekend.

This transfer interest, according to Football Insider’s report, is well known to the club, who are bracing themselves for bids come the January transfer window.

If such bids do arrive, Blackpool are in a decent position contract wise with Yates tied down to Bloomfield Road until the summer of 2024, with the club also holding an option to extend that for a further year, as per Transfermarkt.

The Verdict

To be quite honest, I expected Jerry Yates to be valued higher.

Indeed, £4 million seems remarkably reasonable given his current contract situation, and the fact it looks like multiple clubs could be going in for him.

If he does keep scoring, that valuation could still rise between now and January, though, and if clubs do come in, Blackpool will hope for somewhat of a bidding war.

The crucial thing here is that if the Seasiders do lose Yates in Janaury, they must do what they can to ensure they get a very healthy fee for him.

If not, it may be more beneficial to keep him at the club until the summer and reassess their options.