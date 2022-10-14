Jerry Yates offers confident assessment of Blackpool ahead of Sheffield United clash

Jerry Yates has claimed that Blackpool have no reason to fear any opponents in the Championship this season.

This comes as the Seasiders prepare to face league leaders Sheffield United this weekend.

While the Blades have lost their last two games, Paul Heckingbottom’s side have been one of the most impressive teams in the second division in the early stages of this campaign.

But Michael Appleton’s squad earned their best result of the season last weekend when they ran out comfortable winners against recently relegated Watford.

The 25-year-old has claimed that this Blackpool side feel they can compete against any team on their day, and has backed the current squad to prove they are better than some of their results have shown.

“We don’t fear anyone. We’ve got some special players,” said Yates, via The Gazette.

“We’re a young team, so we need to try and get a bit more experienced, but some of the lads are fearless, some of the lads that have come on board.

“It’s a nice mixture, I’d like to say. We’re looking forward to the tests.

“We knew going into the period after the international break how tough the games were going to be, because we’ve faced some massive teams and some massive games.

“We have our targets internally and we’re matching them at the moment, so we’ve just got to take it into the next game and give the next team a run for their money.”

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Blackpool FC flops from over the years?

1 of 25 Who did Blackpool sign James Beattie on loan from in 2011? Hibernian Hearts Celtic Rangers

Yates has proven to be an important member of the team under Appleton, starting all 13 of the side’s league games so far this season.

He has bagged four goals and one assist, with the team currently sitting 19th in the table.

The Tangerines will be seeking back to back wins when they face United this weekend at Bramall Lane.

The Verdict

Despite United’s good early season form, they have shown to be quite fallible in recent weeks with defeats against Stoke City and QPR.

Blackpool’s recent win against Watford also shows that they can take on some of the best resourced teams in the division.

Yates scoring twice in that win will also only give him the confidence that he can take on any defence in the league.

Results have been mixed for Appleton thus far, but Saturday’s performance shows there is a lot of potential for this side if they can find a way to click on a more consistent basis.