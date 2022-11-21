Jerry Yates makes Blackpool FC revelation amid fine Championship form

Blackpool forward Jerry Yates has suggested he is more motivated by helping his side climb the Championship table rather than simply just scoring goals, suggesting he isn’t bothered about the latter if the club are drawing or losing matches.

The Seasiders have had a tough start to the campaign, currently sitting 23rd in the second tier as the division pauses for the 2022 World Cup.

Yates’ form, though, has been a huge positive for the side, with the 26-year-old netting nine times in 21 league appearances so far this campaign, making him joint top scorer in the division alongside names such as Ben Brereton-Diaz, Viktor Gyokeres, Iliman Ndiaye and Josh Sargent.

Speaking to Sky Sports recently, though, Yates revealed that winning matches is the biggest motivation behind his goals, and that if he’s not helping Blackpool move up the table, he isn’t that bothered about them.

“I’ve taken up a new position this season and adapted quite well.” the forward explained to Sky Sports.

“It’s working so far for me personally, but I want to try and win more games for my team.

“It’s more of a case of wanting to score more goals to help the team out.

“If we’re going onto win games when I score then I’m buzzing, but if we’re drawing or losing and I’m scoring, then I’m not really too bothered.”

Yates fine form has attracted plenty of transfer interest from the likes of Rangers, Bournemouth and Brentford, among others.

The Verdict

You can definitely see where Jerry Yates is coming from here.

I’m sure he’d take having scored half of his goals so far this season if it meant Blackpool had won more matches and were higher in the league standings.

That is not the case, though, and his goals may be crucial in eventually pushing the team out of the drop zone.

With plenty of transfer interest in him, a January exit would be devastating to Blackpool after how he has played in the first half of the season.

It remains to be seen how things play out over the next few months.