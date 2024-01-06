Highlights Former Leeds winger Jermaine Pennant believes Daniel Farke is the right man to lead the club back to the Premier League.

Pennant emphasises the importance of keeping the "core of the team" together in January to maintain their success.

Leeds' attractive style of play has attracted interest from clubs, including Newcastle United, who are looking at winger Crysencio Summerville.

Former Leeds United winger Jermaine Pennant believes Daniel Farke is the right man to take the club back to the Premier League but stressed the importance of keeping the "core of the team" together in January.

As clubs start to do business this month, Leeds find themselves in fourth place in the Championship, as they look to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Appointed as the club's manager in the summer, Daniel Farke has seen his Leeds team win 15 of the 28 games he has managed, with a win percentage of 53.57.

The former Norwich City manager has his side playing attacking football, scoring 45 goals in 26 league matches, the fourth-highest in the division.

Record at Leeds United (via Flashscore) Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Points Daniel Farke 26 14 6 6 45 25 48

The West Yorkshire side's attractive style of play has been gathering admirers for several key players, crucial to the way Farke has them playing. One of those is Crysencio Summerville, with Newcastle United among the clubs looking at the winger.

Pennant believes Leeds must keep hold of key players

Leeds' successful start to the season, which has them sitting in the play-off positions, has received praise from pundits and former players. Pennant is impressed by what he has seen from Farke's side but raised concerns over potential January departures.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Pennant, who played 36 times for Leeds, had his say on the Whites and potential interest from other clubs.

"Oh it's massive," he said when asked how important it was that Farke doesn't lose key players.

"As soon as you start breaking that up you're breaking the DNA of your team. Everyone's gelled, they've got all the know-how, they know how to work together.

"They know each other so it's very, very, very important they keep the core of that team.

"Daniel Farke, he's the Championship promotion king. He's been there and done it with Norwich City, he knows how to go up. He goes up, comes down, goes up - he's like a yo-yo.

"He's the perfect man for the job, but he needs to keep key players if they want to maintain this run and get back in the Premier League."

Interest in key players

Pennant's warning to keep key players in their team comes at a time of serious interest from Premier League and Championship clubs.

Newcastle and Brighton are among the sides mentioned as having an interest in Summerville, while club captain Liam Cooper has reportedly attracted interest from fellow Championship side Stoke City.

Fellow experienced defender, Luke Ayling has had limited game time this season, as the club look to push for promotion. The 32-year-old has been linked with a move to Michael Carrick's Middlesborough, with his place in the Leeds team taken by academy graduate Archie Gray and summer arrival Djed Spence.

Young defender, Charlie Cresswell has also been attracting admirers from across the Championship after making just four appearances this season. Farke recently broke silence on the defender's situation, complimenting him amid interest from Blackburn Rovers.