Jermaine Pennant has revealed that he believes promotion will be a big ask for former side Wigan Athletic this season.

The former winger is fondly remembered by supporters of a range of current EFL clubs, such as Birmingham City and Stoke. He also made an impression at Wigan during a brief, but memorable spell in the second-half of the 2014/15 Championship campaign.

Following a short and unsuccessful stay with Indian outfit FC Pune City, Pennant returned to English football with the Lactics on a deal running for the remainder of the season in 2015.

Pennant was unable to save Wigan from relegation just two years after playing in the Premier League and recording a historic FA Cup triumph at Manchester City's expense, as the Lactics dropped back into the third-tier of English football for the first time in more than twelve years.

Their relegation was in spite of his best efforts; the ex-Arsenal and Liverpool star scored three goals - all of which were free-kicks - and set up the same number from just 13 appearances.

Pennant hung up his boots just a few years after leaving Wigan, although he is still keeping a watchful eye on his former side's current affairs.

Wigan Athletic's 24/25 League One form

Wigan have had a mixed start to the current campaign. Shaun Maloney's side have kept the most clean sheets in the division and no team has conceded fewer goals per match than their 0.5, with Wigan losing on just three occasions after ten matches.

They have, however, been plagued by difficulties infront of goal. Only three of their divisional counterparts - Crawley Town, Stevenage and Cambridge United - have scored fewer goals per game. Wigan's average is 0.9, and they have failed to score in six of their ten league matches.

They have been resolute and tough to beat, although their struggles with both chance creation and conversion have come to form the crux of an inconsistent, and somewhat disappointing introduction to this season. Wigan find themselves in 16th place, though it is worth noting that they are, astonishingly enough, just two points off newly-promoted Stockport County in sixth.

League One mid-table standings, as of October 17 Position Team P GD Pts 13th Stevenage 10 +1 14 14th Bolton Wanderers 9 0 14 15th Rotherham United 11 -2 14 16th Wigan Athletic 10 +4 13 17th Reading 9 -1 13 18th Bristol Rovers 10 -3 13

Athletic have considerable breathing room regarding the drop zone, too, and they will be looking to ascend higher up the division through upcoming matches against Cambridge, Mansfield Town and Blackpool.

Jermaine Pennant's Wigan Athletic, League One prediction

Wigan finished the previous season in 12th place and Pennant has predicted a similar mid-table finish this time around, playing down any potential hopes of mounting a promotion bid.

"Wigan are a tricky one. I think Wigan are a team that are going to be just floating in the middle of the table," Pennant exclusively told Football League World.

"I think yes they can push on, but it's not going to be pushing on to the play-offs or anything like that. It's literally going to be chopping and changing a few places throughout the season.

"It's going to be difficult for Wigan because there are some massive teams who have dropped down into League One and not gone up over the years and they're still there - Blackpool, Huddersfield, Charlton, Wigan.

"Even the teams who've come down from the Championship, you've got Birmingham and now Wrexham are in the mix. There's lots of good teams in that league, so I don't really see Wigan fighting too much [for promotion].