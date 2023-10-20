Highlights Former Leeds winger Jermaine Pennant believes that if Leeds United fail to gain promotion this season, they risk being sucked back into the Championship and could struggle to return to the Premier League.

Pennant is confident that Leeds have what it takes to gain promotion, highlighting their recent success in finding the formula to win games in the Championship.

Promotion is crucial for Leeds, as spending another year outside the top-flight will bring a financial hit and make it harder to secure promotion in the future. The 49ers, Leeds' owners, have made efforts to ensure promotion this season with the appointment of Daniel Farke and the talented squad.

Jermaine Pennant believes Leeds United risk another extended spell in the Championship if they don’t bounce back at the first attempt this season.

Leeds United starting to click under Daniel Farke

It was a hectic summer for the Whites, who saw a change in ownership, a new boss in Daniel Farke, and a high turnover of players.

As a result, it’s perhaps no surprise Leeds endured a slow start, but they have started to find their feet under the German, with the side now fifth in the table.

However, automatic promotion will be the aim for Leeds this summer, and they trail second-placed Ipswich by nine points, with the Tractor Boys setting an outstanding early pace, along with leaders Leicester.

So, Farke’s men will not want that gap to get any bigger, as they know the importance of returning to the Premier League straight away.

Jermaine Pennant outlines Leeds concern

And, speaking to www.newbettingsites.uk, former Leeds winger Pennant outlined his concerns for the Yorkshire outfit if they miss out on promotion this season.

“I definitely think Leeds United have got what it takes to gain promotion this season. They play expansive football and lately they have found the formula to winning games back in the Championship. It’s a wild league to play in and it’s very different to the Premier League, but they’ve got used to it and now I think they’ll start to kick on. I think they should be fancied as one of the teams to get promoted again, if not automatically then definitely through the play-offs.”

“If Leeds don’t get promoted this season, then it is definitely possible that they could get properly sucked back into the Championship. We’ve seen it happen time and again where teams have slipped down from the Premier League and struggled to get back up.

“Then, finances start to become a factor with big names on big wages which becomes hard to sustain, not to mention that big name players will look to leave to get back to the Premier League another way. That’s when the team can start to dissipate, and you find yourself stuck in a rut where it is difficult to come back up.”

How important is promotion to Leeds?

Pennant’s message here won’t need to be said to Leeds fans, as they know all too well about how you can become stuck in the Championship following their demise 20 years ago.

Thankfully for Whites fans, the financial situation is obviously nowhere near the same, but if the club do need to spend another year outside the top-flight, it will bring a financial hit.

Of course, the parachute payments reduce year-on-year, so it’s logical to say that promotion becomes harder the longer you stay down.

The 49ers will be aware of that, but they will feel they have done all they can to ensure Leeds do go back up this season. They have brought in a proven winner in Farke, and the squad is extremely talented by Championship standards.

Now, it’s down to Farke and the players to continue their good form, as they look to catch the top two over the coming weeks and months.