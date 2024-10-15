Jermaine Pennant has discussed three of his former clubs in Birmingham City, Stoke and Wigan Athletic.

The former winger enjoyed a productive eighteen-year career, turning out for Premier League heavyweights such as Arsenal and Liverpool.

He is fondly remembered by supporters of Birmingham, Stoke and Wigan for his respective spells with those clubs, and he has kept a close eye on their affairs after hanging up his boots in 2017.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, via Safest Casino Sites, Pennant has offered his verdict on a number of key talking points at three of his former clubs.

Birmingham City can break League One record

Birmingham have enjoyed a sensational start to life in League One following relegation. Widely tipped as title favourites before the start of the season, Blues have vindicated as much as they find themselves top of the table after nine games, having only lost once.

They are currently on course to lift the title, and could do so at a real canter.

Pennant believes that Birmingham may end up breaking the division's record point tally of 103, which was set by Wolves in the 2013/14 season.

He said: "They're capable, because obviously for them to be in League One is a massive story in itself. They are, by far, the biggest club in League One and they've got top quality players.

"At the moment, they've got seven wins out of nine so they're on course to be getting a massive points haul if they continue this trajectory.

"So if you was a betting man, it would be a good bet to put on for them to break that record and there's no reason why they cannot go and do that."

Jay Stansfield can prove doubters wrong at Birmingham City

Tom Wagner and co made waves on deadline day by completing an ambitious, blockbuster return for Jay Stansfield.

The young striker impressed on loan from Fulham last season, and Birmingham were able to acquire him permanently in the summer.

The fee shelled out by Blues has been speculated to a great extent, although BirminghamLive confirmed that it is in excess of £10 million, a League One record by some margin.

Blues have come under scrutiny for spending so lavishly in the third-tier, with many supporters citing the risks that come with doing so, but Stansfield has instantly answered questions by scoring three goals in his first five league games.

Pennant feels that Stansfield is already justifying his side's investment, which could look a real bargain in years to come.

He said: "When he was in the Championship, he had a great season on loan from Fulham. I'm sure if they would've made that purchase in the Championship, nobody would've batted an eyelid.

"Already he's got three in five, he's already repaying that fee. He's a talented footballer.

"100 per cent, if he continues this scoring streak and keeps playing well and putting the ball in the net, £10 million in this day and age for a player of this ability is peanuts, with some of the fees we're seeing around the leagues.

Lyndon Dykes backed to have an impact at Birmingham City

Stansfield's form has made it difficult for Lyndon Dykes to gain regular minutes, while Alfie May is also keeping the new arrival out of the side.

The experienced frontman signed from QPR in a £1 million deal with days remaining of the summer window but has struggled for form and a regular starting place.

He has started just two of his six appearances, returning no goals or assists from 183 minutes of action. However, Pennant fancies the 29-year-old to come good as the season goes on.

He said: "It's a long season. You're going to need strength in depth, you need to rest players and you're going to need back-up players.

"If you watch Lyndon Dykes, he's a goalscorer but he thrives off service. You give him that service, you put that ball in the box, he fights to get there and you look at his goals, they're all [indicative of] a fox-in-the-box kind of striker.

"So there will be times when Birmingham call upon that and are going to need that. It's still early doors, he's just joined the club so he's still getting to know everyone and the style of play.

"I'm sure when they do really need him to step up, he definitely will."

Stoke City's Steven Schumacher sacking backed

Stoke's decision to sack Steven Schumacher after just five games of the new season was met with backlash from fans, with the Potters 13th in the Championship at the time.

Schumacher was promptly succeeded by Narcis Pelach, who was coaching at Norwich City before being poached by the Potters.

Pennant, though, has defended his former club's decision to part ways with Schumacher, citing their ambitions of eventually returning to the Premier League after struggling in the second-tier.

"Well, you have to look at it, they're 17th in the league and three points above the relegation zone.

"Not so long ago Stoke was in the Premier League and that's where they probably dream of being back, and even just challenging in the Championship.

"When a team like that is struggling, it's the nature of the business. It's a results-based game, if you're not picking up results and doing well then unfortunately it lies with the manager.

"You can't say it's not justified with where they are in the league, you want to change that direction as early as possible hence why so soon they wanted a new manager in.

"Again, a new manager who hasn't got that experience of being a manager. He's been assistant manager a lot of the time, at Huddersfield and Norwich.

"Being a full-time manager is going to be a big ask but it's one of those where time will tell."

Stoke City will want to keep Tom Cannon

Stoke may be sweating over the future of loanee Tom Cannon.

The exciting forward, who is on loan from Leicester City, reportedly has a recall option in his deal. According to reports, Leicester are considering activating that option to sell him permanently in January, and a £10 million asking price could be set amid interest from Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion.

Cannon scored four goals for Stoke in their 6-1 rout of Portsmouth before the international break, and Pennant believes losing him mid-season would represent a real blow.

He said: "If you get a player who's bagged four goals - which is not easily done, you've got to look at the likes of [Erling] Haaland - losing a player who can score you goals, it doesn't matter what team or how good you are, it's going to be a massive blow.

"Like I said, Stoke are struggling at the moment and they're going to need players like Cannon to be staying there and putting the ball in the back of the net.

"So I think they'll be doing everything they can, and the power is out of their hands. It lies with Leicester.

"But if they do recall him and sell him then it's going to be a massive blow for Stoke and I'm sure the new manager will think 'what have I come into, losing my star man?'"

Wigan Athletic 24/25 League One prediction

Meanwhile, Wigan have had an inconsistent start to their League One season.

Shaun Maloney's side have lost just three of their opening ten games and have not conceded in six, but they are positioned in 16th having drawn five times and scored the fourth-fewest goals in League One.

Pennant is not sure if his former side are really going to push higher up the table this season.

He said: "Wigan are a tricky one. I think Wigan are a team that are going to be just floating in the middle of the table.

"I think yes they can push on, but it's not going to be pushing on to the play-offs or anything like that. It's literally going to be chopping and changing a few places throughout the season.

"It's going to be difficult for Wigan because there are some massive teams who have dropped down into League One and not gone up over the years and they're still there - Blackpool, Huddersfield, Charlton, Wigan.

"Even the teams who've come down from the Championship, you've got Birmingham and now Wrexham are in the mix.

"There's lots of good teams in that league, so I don't really see Wigan fighting too much [for promotion].

Man Utd and Arsenal interested in Wigan Athletic's Sam Tickle

Wigan's solid defensive record can be largely attributed to Sam Tickle, who has kept seven clean sheets already and is emerging as arguably one of the finest shot-stoppers in the EFL.

Bigger clubs are taking notice, with reports claiming that both Manchester United and Arsenal are keeping tabs on the highly-rated 22-year-old.

However, Pennant has raised a warning about the gulf in class between the third-tier and the Premier League.

He said: "I don't think [he's ready for the Premier League] just yet.

"It's a little bit early because there's a difference in keeping clean sheets in League One and keeping clean sheets in the Premier League. A massive difference.

"The quality, the clinical [nature] of the Premier League is night and day to League One and I think he needs to get more game time, confidence and understanding of the game.

"22 for a goalkeeper is young, we know how long their careers can go on for. So he's got bags of time.

"I say get more playing time and then maybe later on in the future, as we've seen over the years with [Aaron] Ramsdale joining Arsenal at a young age, we'll see it [a Premier League move].

"I think if he continues to put in good performances and clean sheets then in the years to come, he'll be ready."