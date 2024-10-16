Birmingham City have enjoyed a sensational start to life in League One so far, and Jermaine Pennant has backed his former side to break the division's record points tally.

Blues were relegated to the third-tier of English football for the first time since 1995 at the end of the 2023/24 Championship campaign, despite beating Norwich City on the final day.

The decision to sack John Eustace, who had Blues fifth in the Championship at the time of his departure, and replace the now-Blackburn Rovers boss with Wayne Rooney, proved a critical error on the part of Birmingham's top-brass.

Tom Wagner and Tom Brady still headed into League One with credit for revamping the stadium and generating a newfound connection with the club's fanbase, although learning curves were quickly established from on-pitch decisions.

Nonetheless, Blues supporters prepared for the new season expressing palpable excitement and optimism, and they have been treated to a spectacle thus far.

Birmingham, who demolished the previous League One record transfer fee by returning last season's loan hero Jay Stansfield to the Second City with an outlay in excess of £10 million, spent lavishly across an exhilarating and patently-ambitious summer window, laying bare their aspirations of not only clinching promotion this time around but progressing for the long-term.

Birmingham City's start to the season

The continued expression of their financial muscle in the market is paying off rather handsomely. At the time of writing, Birmingham are at the top of the League One table and are unlikely to be displaced anytime soon.

League One standings, as of October 15 Position Team P GD Pts 1st Birmingham City 9 +8 22 2nd Wrexham 10 +10 20 3rd Mansfield Town 9 +6 20 4th Lincoln City 9 +7 18 5th Wycombe Wanderers 9 +4 17 6th Stockport County 9 +6 16

Chris Davies' side have won seven of their opening nine fixtures, including a statement-sending 3-1 victory over promotion - and Hollywood - rivals Wrexham last month.

Further wins against three other potential rivals in the promotion race in Huddersfield Town, Peterborough United and Rotherham were claimed in an eight-match unbeaten streak, which was only arrested by eighth-placed Charlton Athletic in a shock 1-0 defeat before the international break.

Birmingham, however, are expected to dust themselves down quickly and rekindle their white-hot form. They will have the opportunity to put their defeat to the Addicks behind them when they travel to Lincoln City on Saturday afternoon, before welcoming Bolton Wanderers to St Andrews @ Knighthead Park in seven days' time.

Jermaine Pennant's Birmingham City, League One record prediction

Should Birmingham maintain their start to the season, they will be well-placed to set yet another League One record.

They are, of course, eyeing the league title, and could just be poised to break the record points tally, which is still held by Wolves a decade on from their 2013/14 triumph with no less than 103 points.

Beating such a record naturally takes some doing. However, Pennant, who made 50 appearances for Birmingham between 2005 and 2006 before earning a move to Liverpool, believes that his ex-side are capable of going all the way and toppling Wolves' long-standing record.

"They're capable, because obviously for them to be in League One is a massive story in itself. They are, by far, the biggest club in League One and they've got top quality players," Pennant exclusively explained to Football League World.

"At the moment, they've got seven wins out of nine so they're on course to be getting a massive points haul if they continue this trajectory.

"So if you was a betting man, it would be a good bet to put on for them to break that record and there's no reason why they cannot go and do that."