Highlights Jermaine Beckford praises Archie Gray's incredible performance in Leeds United's 2-2 draw against Cardiff, describing him as a phenomenal player with a bright future.

Gray's maturity and confidence on the ball at just 17 years old impressed Beckford, who believes he has the potential to become a key player for Leeds this season.

With Leeds lacking options in central midfield, Gray could be given regular opportunities to showcase his talent, but it's important to handle his development carefully and not put too much pressure on him.

Jermaine Beckford believes Leeds United have a "phenomenal player" on their hands in Archie Gray following his senior debut for the club in the opening day draw to Cardiff City.

Leeds United 2-2 Cardiff City

The Whites are expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season under the guidance of two-time winner Daniel Farke.

They embark on their first Championship campaign in three years, which got underway on Sunday with a 2-2 draw against Cardiff. Crysencio Summerville's added-time equaliser capped a comeback for Leeds from 2-0 down to draw the game at Elland Road.

The Bluebirds, also under the guidance of a new boss in Erol Bulut, had to hold off relentless Leeds pressure for much of the game, but two goals on the counter-attack from debutants Josh Bowler and Ike Ugbo had given them a half-time lead.

A powerful header by Leeds' captain Liam Cooper early in the second half began the resurgence from the hosts, who dominated the ball throughout and missed several decent chances.

Just as it looked like Cardiff might hang on to their lead to seal a memorable victory on opening day, Summerville swivelled and slotted home superbly five minutes into time added on to spark joyous celebrations at Elland Road.

The young 17-year-old debutant, making his first ever senior appearance, was awarded the Man of the Match award for his display, and impressed at as part of the double-pivot next to new-boy Ethan Ampadu.

His performance level was such that it could prompt further opportunities for the England youth international in the coming games.

A steep development curve could be in the offing, provided the Whites handle him correctly in the Championship with reasonable game time, but the youngster had been heavily involved during pre-season under Farke and appears to be a first-team option.

What have the pundits said about Archie Gray?

Speaking as part of Sky Sports' punditry team, former Leeds striker Jermaine Beckford was full of praise for Gray's display in the 2-2 draw.

He said: "I thought he was incredible. Watching him play, you forget about his age, you forget he's only 17 years old. When he first started training with the first-team, he was still doing his GCSEs.

"He played with such maturity, he was so confident on the ball. He didn't rush, he didn't panic at all. Everything about his game today was absolutely spot on, and if today is anything to go by, this kid has such a bright future ahead of him.

"He's in the right place to learn, he's got a little bit of everything in him. Phenomenal player, he did really well today."

Will Archie Gray play a key role for Leeds this season?

It wouldn't be surprising for Gray to be handed decent opportunities this season, given the Whites' lack of options in central-midfield.

It opens up the possibility of Gray breaking through in a major role in the senior squad. Ampadu, Gray, Adams, Darko Gyabi, and Lewis Bate are the current options for Leeds in the central-midfielder roles.

The family name itself speaks to his talent, too. He’s in good company as the grandnephew of Eddie Gray, with Frank Gray as his grandfather, and also being the son of Andy Gray.

He's a special talent but needs to be utilised in the right way and without being leaned on too heavily, which is the best way to nurture him and not apply too much pressure on him to be a regular starter.