Highlights Leeds United's loss to Southampton was a shock, as they were on a good winning streak before the match.

Jermaine Beckford believes Southampton's game plan disrupted Leeds' rhythm and they were second to most balls in the first half.

Leeds can bounce back from their defeat against QPR, who have a poor record and play a style of football that suits Leeds' strengths.

Just as Leeds United had looked to finally be finding their groove in the Championship following some bouts of real inconsistency, they were sent knocking right back down to earth during Saturday afternoon's loss at Southampton.

The Whites had won two of their previous games by a 3-0 scoreline after putting both Millwall and Watford to the sword in resounding victories, thus heading down to Hampshire against fellow newly-relegated side Southampton as hot favourites amid a truly horrendous run of form from the hosts.

You'd be unwise to think that the Championship often follows the script of likelihood, though, and Leeds were forced to make the long old trip back up north without the possession of momentum and confidence.

Southampton v Leeds United

Leeds could only stand in astonishment as Russell Martin's men ran riot in a frantic first-half of football, with Adam Armstrong scoring after just two minutes on the clock.

Will Smallbone doubled the advantage upon the half hour mark before Armstrong notched his second of the game, putting proceedings beyond doubt.

And while Leeds were provided a glimmer of faint hope when Pascal Struijk got one back with 30 minutes to play, it eventually proved nothing more than a mere consolation as they found themselves unable to break Southampton down any more.

Rather unsurprisingly, then, it's promoted some fiery reaction and that's certainly been the case with club legend Jermaine Beckford, who spoke on Sky Sports to declare his views on what went wrong and what he doesn't expect to see from Leeds again...

What has Jermaine Beckford said about Leeds United's defeat against Southampton?

Beckford explained: "I think Southampton's game plan completely threw Leeds United off.

"It was very frustrating, they just didn't seem to get in the groove of things at all. They were second to most balls, especially in that first half.

"Southampton were fantastic, they moved the ball really well, they didn't keep the ball at the back as I expected them to do, they changed their game-plan very, very quickly and very cleverly.

"It was an uncharacteristic performance from Leeds United and one that I don't expect to see again any time soon."

However, Beckford did cite their upcoming - and favourable - affair at home to lowly QPR on Wednesday evening as an opportunity for remedy and redemption, adding: “The best way to get over a loss is by having another game a couple of days away and that's exactly what Leeds United have got.

"Wednesday night is going to be a very important game. It's at Elland Road as well so they have the Elland Road faithful behind them.

"And I'll be honest, I don't think we are going to see another performance like that from Leeds United. They were second to everything, they looked a little bit leggy but Southampton were brilliant, let's take nothing away from them."

Can Leeds United bounce back from their Southampton defeat against QPR?

Leeds simply must beat Gareth Ainsworth's side on home turf, and they've got a very strong chance of doing so.

QPR have won only twice all season and sit in the relegation zone while deploying a direct, route-one brand of football that seldom really hurts teams at this level, so there are no excuses to not be winning fairly comfortably.

That said, mind, QPR do seem to be strangely much better on their travels than at Loftus Road, with their two wins coming in away victories - and surprising ones, no less - away to Cardiff City and Middlesbrough, so Leeds will need to keep that in mind.

But ultimately, it's probably fair to say that, as far as Leeds are concerned, there's not too many teams in the Championship who offer a stronger potential chance to shake-off defeat and get back to winning ways than QPR do.