Jermaine Beckford has highlighted a concerning aspect of Leeds United’s poor start to the Championship season.

Daniel Farke’s side are winless from their first three games back in the second division.

Draws against West Brom and Cardiff City have earned the team two points from a possible nine, with the Whites also suffering defeat to Birmingham City.

It has been a tumultuous few months at Elland Road, with new ownership taking the reins of the Yorkshire club.

Farke was appointed as manager during the off-season in what proved a busy time for Leeds.

A lot of transfer activity has been completed this summer, with even more business being expected in the final 10 days of the window.

What issue has Jermaine Beckford highlighted about Leeds United?

Speaking to Sky Sports, Beckford has highlighted the number of outgoings compared to incomings in the transfer window.

The former striker believes that Leeds have to find players that are the right fit for Farke’s style of play, which could be the cause of their hectic summer strategy.

“Performance wise, not terrible,” said Beckford, via the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“There’s naturally going to be a transitional period where things don’t necessarily go their way.

“You look at all of the players that have left, if you include Tyler Adams in there it makes 13 outgoings and only four incomings.

“From the outside looking in, it does look like it’s a bit of a worry and a bit unorganised.

“But, from the inside looking out, it’s a little bit clearer.

“There’s a reason why all of those players have had to leave in the first place.

“They’ve had choices, whether they wanted to stay or wanted to go.

“However, they’ve taken up those options, and now it’s down to the club, who are making lots of progress behind the scenes, to make the right acquisitions.

“You don’t just want to bring players in for the sake of bringing players in.

“They’ve got to be the right players for Daniel Farke’s style.”

Leeds are one of seven sides yet to earn a victory in the Championship this season.

The Whites are aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Leeds have lost early ground on their promotion rivals, but there are still plenty of games left to get into contention for a top six spot.

Next up for Farke’s side is a visit to Portman Road to take on Ipswich Town on 26 August.

How has the start of the season gone for Leeds United?

Leeds have not been at their best so far, as the team adjusts to Farke’s new style of play.

The team has also had to suffer distractions off the pitch, with speculation surrounding key players in the squad.

It has been a busy summer of transfer activity at Elland Road, and the level of turnover in the squad was always going to have some impact on their performances to start the campaign.

New signings still need to be signed to pad out the quality of the squad, but Leeds should start getting results soon once everything has settled down.