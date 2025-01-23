Stoke City look set to sign Tyrese Hall on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

It was first reported by Darren Witcoop that Tottenham's Tyrese Hall was attracting loan interest and that he was on the radar of Stoke City. Then, more recently, it was revealed by Sky Sports that Spurs were ready to sanction a move to the bet365 Stadium for the midfielder, who would be earning his first loan move if a deal goes through.

Stoke recently entered an exciting new era as Mark Robins took charge of the club on New Year's Day, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract. His work with Coventry City was inspiring and the hope among Potters is that he can have success at the Bet365 Stadium too.

Stoke have had a tough season as they have remained in the bottom half for the most part and are desperate to stay well clear of the drop zone. Robins came in and immediately went three games unbeaten, including a huge 2-1 FA Cup win over Championship promotion hopefuls, Sunderland.

The 55-year-old will be looking to strengthen his squad this January as he looks to build his own identity at the club, and that seems to include the loan signing of Hall, who has received high praise from a Tottenham Hotspur legend.

Jermain Defoe speaks highly about Tyrese Hall

Following reports that claimed Stoke were pushing to sign the young midfielder on loan, former Tottenham and England striker Jermain Defoe spoke in an interview with Sky Sports about Hall, who he had coached at Spurs.

He said: "I'd go as far as saying he's probably one of the best players at his age that I have seen in the country.

"I remember we played a game last year, I think it was against Chelsea, and his performance was unbelievable. It was a standout performance, probably his best of the season in a big game.

"I think we ended up winning 3-2 after being 2-0 down. It was a masterclass, and the player's name is Tyrese Hall.

"He's someone who I believe is a Premier League footballer. I know it's a big statement but when I first saw him I thought, 'you know what, I believe, god-willing, that he is someone that go on and play at the top, top level.

"(He is) an unbelievable footballer, with so much potential. He reminds me a little bit, technically, and how he is so silky, again another big statement, of that Luka Modric sort of vibe and Joe Cole. A phenomenal talent."

Comparisons to Luka Modric and Joe Cole will excite Stoke City fans

Robins' time at Coventry saw him achieve great success with some attack-minded midfielders, so seeing Hall being compared to the likes of Modric and Cole will have Stoke fans believing that their new manager can get the best out of the midfielder.

Gustavo Hamer and Callum O'Hare were two of the most exciting midfielders in the Championship during their Sky Blues spells, which earned them moves to Sheffield United, with the current Potters boss able to help both thrive despite their different profiles.

Hamer was more of a deep-lying midfielder, which is a role that Hall is capable of playing, but he was still adamant on getting the ball forward and creating chances for the forwards. Across two seasons, he grabbed a whopping 20 Championship assists under Robins, who will be hoping the Tottenham youngster can replicate something anywhere near those numbers for Stoke.

Callum O'Hare and Gus Hamer's total stats under Mark Robins Player Apps Goals Assists Callum O'Hare 182 22 30 Gus Hamer 132 19 24

As for O'Hare, he typically played a more advanced midfield role and assisted 30 goals in all competitions during his five-year spell with the club. Often, Robins would build his team around his midfield creators like O'Hare and Hamer, and it is likely that he will do the same with Hall if the youngster is as good as Defoe suggests.

Stok fans have every right to be excited about this move, given Hall's creativity at youth level combined with Robins' success with attack-minded midfielders.