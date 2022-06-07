Jermain Defoe makes surprising comments following departure from Sunderland into retirement

Sunderland re-signed for Sunderland during the January transfer window to the excitement of many Black Cats fans.

However in March, after making just two appearances for the club, the 39-year-old announced his retirement from football which Alex Neil admitted came as a surprise to him.

It didn’t work out in the way anyone would’ve hoped although sporting director Kristjaan Speakman claimed it was not a decision he regretted and the player came with plenty of optimism and eagerness.

However, what may come as a surprise to fans is a comment from the striker as he sat down with Harry Kane in a video posted by Tottenham Hotspur.

When former international teammate Kane asked Before how old he was, he responded: “39 H, 39, so literally just finished.

“Literally now, I could still play now.

“Obviously you still get the niggles and like my ankles and my back and all that sort of stuff but I still feel,…it wasn’t a case where I’m training and I can’t get my shots off, shots are getting blocked and that.

“The lads were still saying to me, JD how are you this sharp at 39, because like you, I’ve looked after myself from day one.”

Therefore, this comes as a bit of a surprise to the team and fans that felt no indication to suggest he was planning to retire and now it appears he felt as though he could’ve gone on.

Thankfully, his decision didn’t make a difference to Sunderland’s chances as they were able to secure promotion to the Championship regardless.

The Verdict:

Obviously it’s not a decision that affected Sunderland’s fortunes and clearly the player felt it was the correct decision at the time.

Furthermore, you wouldn’t want a player on the books in a promotion push that didn’t feel as though they wanted to play.

However, his comments do make you question why he made that decision mid-season rather than waiting two months longer and going at the end of the season.

It’s highly unlikely we would see him come out of retirement now but they are certainly conflicting comments to what Sunderland fans will feel was the case.