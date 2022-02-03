Jermain Defoe makes Sunderland transfer admission

Newly returned Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has revealed to Chronicle Live that one of the club’s non-executive directors, Dave Jones, played a vital role in convincing him to come back to the North East outfit.

The 39-year-old sealed his return to the Stadium of Light in the early hours of the morning after signing his contract on deadline day and will now be looking to his fine goalscoring record in a red and white shirt.

Defoe certainly had other options on the table, but its appears a chat with fellow TV pundit Jones helped to force his hand into jumping at the chance to rejoin the Black Cats.

Speaking about the role that Jones played in his decision, Defoe was quick to state the following recently:

“Dave Jones, wow! Dave’s been brilliant to be honest. I remember ages ago, he asked the question ‘what’s going on, fancy coming back one day?’, it’s like he’s doing two jobs!

“Dave’s a proper good guy, I’ve been on the phone to him and he just wants me to come back and enjoy it. He said, ‘J you deserve it with the career with you’ve had, you’re coming home so come back and enjoy it, score some goals and hopefully help us get over the line’.”

Defoe previously notched up an impressive 37 goals in 93 games, including a memorable volley against the club’s arch rivals Newcastle United that has gone down in Sunderland history.

The striker has signed a deal with the North East side until the end of the season.

The Verdict

It will be intriguing to see how Defoe gets on in Sky Bet League One as it is one of the lowest levels that he has operated at in many a year.

He’ll certainly get chances in this Sunderland team and will be expected to at least bag a handful of goals due to his talent alone.

Even at his age, he still has enough quality to make a real difference for the Black Cats as they aim to finally get promoted back to the Championship.

The amount of playing time he gets is sure to fall down to whoever gets the job as Lee Johnson’s successor.