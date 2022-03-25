Jermain Defoe makes key Sunderland admission following retirement

Former Sunderland forward Jermain Defoe admits he knew he was a yard off the pace in multiple appearances for the League One club during his short second stint there, making this revelation to talkSPORT.

The 39-year-old arrived at the Stadium of Light on deadline day to provide competition for Ross Stewart with the club severely lacking in options at the time of his arrival, especially with Nathan Broadhead’s absence causing a real headache.

This decision to recruit him was seemingly taken by the hierarchy with Lee Johnson departing the previous day and although his successor Alex Neil gave the forward a chance to shine, he was unable to make a real impact.

With this, the former England international announced his retirement yesterday following speculation about his future and this has once again left the Black Cats with a shortage in options up top amid another push for Championship football next term.

This is why his retirement may have come as a surprise to some with the 39-year-old making a respectable seven appearances in under two months during his second spell at the Stadium of Light – and he wouldn’t have received a lack of first-team opportunities from now until the remainder of the season either.

However, Defoe has since revealed he didn’t feel as though he was fit enough to continue and was also wary about youngsters coming through the Wearside outfit’s youth system as he spoke to talkSPORT.

He said (via the Daily Mail): “People might see highlights and think, ‘He still looks fit and sharp’. But as you get older, it doesn’t get easier.

“The more time goes on without really playing, it becomes difficult. I didn’t want to block the pathway for a youngster.

“A couple of times I’ve played, deep down you know you’re a yard off. It’s the right time.”

The Verdict:

This is a very frank admission from Defoe who could have easily coasted through the rest of the season picking up a wage despite not being up to the challenge, so his decision to take himself away from that has to be commended.

And it just goes to show how much he cares about the club as well, enjoying a successful first spell at the Stadium of Light and being remembered fondly for both his on-pitch and off-field conduct.

His departure may allow others to break through and make a real impact – but they could have done with his experience in the dressing room and this off-field contribution may have proven to be valuable in their quest to win promotion.

As well as this, he could have continued to provide another much-needed option up top along with Stewart, with the latter now under huge pressure to deliver the goods. But others also need to step up to the plate to provide the goalscoring power needed for them to retain their place in the promotion mix.

In fairness to them, it’s not as if Defoe scored on his return so that may give them confidence that they can cope without him and in the end, this could bring the first-team squad closer together which certainly isn’t a bad thing.