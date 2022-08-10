Jeremy Ngakia from Watford to Hull City: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Watford have had a fairly decent start to the season upon their return to the Championship.

A good win in their opener against Sheffield United was followed up by a solid, hard-earned point away to West Bromwich Albion on Monday night.

One player that is yet to feature for the Hornets, though, is full-back Jeremy Ngakia.

Amid his absence from the team, rumours have emerged in recent days linking the young right-back with a move to fellow Championship side Hull City.

Here, we’ve examined what we know so far, and weighed up how likely a move is to happen.

What do we know so far?

News broke yesterday afternoon that Hull City were eyeing a move for out-of-favour Ngakia this summer.

As per Football Insider, the Tigers are lining up a bid for the 21-year-old, with Hull boss Shota Arveladze making a new right-back a priority before the summer transfer window closes.

With Rob Edwards favouring wing-backs in his system at Watford, Jeremy Ngakia, a more traditional full-back, has fallen out of favour.

Ngakia made the substitutes bench for the Hornets’ first match of the season against Sheffield United, but was left out of the squad entirely for their away trip to West Brom earlier this week.

Is it likely to happen?

Honestly, this is one you can see progressing further.

There is no doubt that Jeremy Ngakia is good enough for regular football at Championship level, but, he is perhaps not suited to it as a wing-back in a side that is hoping to compete at the sharp end of the division.

As such, a move away to Hull City would be a good career move for him, given the lack of game time he is likely to receive at Vicarage Road this season.

Hassane Kamara, a natural left-back has been preferred on the right for the opening two matches of the season, and new summer signing Mario Gaspar only pushes Ngakia further down the pecking order.

With two years left on his deal, Watford may be open to selling, too, although they would be light in the position were the 21-year-old to depart.

All things considered, then, I do think this is a move that has a good chance of happening given the current circumstances involved.

It will be interesting to see what sort of figure Watford command for a player who, whilst doesn’t quite fit their current system, is very talented.