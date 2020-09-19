Jeremy Ngakia explains West Ham, Watford transfer decision

Watford defender Jeremy Ngakia has revealed the reasoning behind his move away from West Ham United in the summer.

The full-back joined the Hornets in the current transfer window after his contract at Premier League side West Ham expired in July.

The youngster rejected a number of offers from the Hammers to stay on at the club, and chose to join Championship side Watford in a bid to secure first-team football and aid his future development.

Ngakia has expressed that he didn’t feel guaranteed of playing time at West Ham so took it upon himself to try a new challenge even if it meant that he had to drop down a division.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Ngakia said: “I didn’t think I was going to, honestly, get games at West Ham. Or it didn’t sound or feel guaranteed.

“Watford then came in and it sounded good so it was a great opportunity for me.

“You’ve got to be brave 100 per cent, and do what’s best for you.”

The Verdict

At the end of the day, the reasons for the player dropping down to the Championship show his intentions and that he just wants to play football and keep developing as a player.

This is great for Watford, but it also highlights how badly West Ham are currently being run behind the scenes and that they’re not doing everything they can to keep the full-back.

It is good though to hear a player doing what’s best by himself and not necessarily by the money that is being offered from elsewhere, there is no doubt that if he keeps playing for the Hornets he will become a very good player in the near future.