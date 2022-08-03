Birmingham City
Jeremie Bela’s next move confirmed following Birmingham City departure
There was somewhat of a slight surprise amongst Birmingham City fans at the end of the season when it was announced that Jeremie Bela would not be offered a new contract by the Blues.
The 29-year-old Angola international winger has been a Birmingham player since the summer of 2019, when he arrived from Spanish outfit Albacete on a free transfer.
In his three years as a Blues man, Bela appeared 101 times in all competitions, and played at least 30 times in a league season for all three Championship campaigns he had in the Midlands.
Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Birmingham City played at these 26 stadiums?
Despite appearing 31 times in the second tier of English football last season, the majority of which were played in a more unfamiliar role of left wing-back, Bela was not offered renewed terms at St. Andrew’s, leaving him without a club going into the summer.
However, Bela has now found his next move as he’s penned a two-year contract with French outfit Clermont Foot.
Les Lanciers survived the drop zone of Ligue 1 last season, meaning that Bela will play top flight football across the English Channel.
The Verdict
Even though he didn’t always start last season for Birmingham, Bela would have been a decent rotational option for John Eustace this season.
However, it appears that Przemysław Płacheta, on loan from Norwich City, has taken Bela’s place and will operate as a wing-back, and in truth that could make Blues more balanced as the Pole is a left-footer.
It is good though to see Bela now fixed up with a new club, after going most of pre-season without one.
He will now have to get up to speed fitness-wise to be ready for the new season, as he will be coming up against some top teams such as PSG, Marseille, Monaco and Lyon in the next few months.