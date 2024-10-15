Jeremie Aliadiere may be a former Middlesbrough favourite but Sunderland fans will want to take note of what the Frenchman has to say about Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris.

The 41-year-old came through at Arsenal as a teenager and would later move on to Boro, where he enjoyed a three-year spell between 2007 and 2010.

He's still fondly remembered by many of a Boro persuasion but he may find himself popular in a different part of the North East after heaping praise on the Sunderland manager.

Aliadiere crossed paths with Le Bris at Lorient when the former was in the twilight years of his playing career and the latter was the director of the French club's academy.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, via William Hill Vegas, he revealed what sets the Black Cats boss apart and explained why he can lead a Premier League promotion charge.

Regis Le Bris crossed paths with Jeremie Aliadiere

Aliadiere revealed that he was keen to learn from Le Bris during their time together at Lorient.

"We did cross paths," he said. "We had a lot of chats and discussions about coaching as he was director of the academy when I was there.

"We spoke about young players and coaching as this was something I was keen to learn about.

"I was at the end of my career and coaching was the next logical step, so we spoke a lot, and he has a great vision about the game.

"He was so easy to talk with, he was composed, calm, and excellent ideas as to how the game should be played.

"He knew what he wanted and you can see he gets his message across well.

"This is a good move for him and I am sure he will go from strength to strength."

Regis Le Bris can lead Sunderland to the Premier League

Le Bris has had a remarkable impact since taking charge at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland slumped to a 16th-place finish in the Championship last season but have been rejuvenated under their new boss and are top of the second tier after nine games.

Aliadiere is not surprised to see his compatriot having success on Wearside and believes they can challenge for promotion to the Premier League this term.

He said: “It doesn't surprise me. He is an excellent coach, with a calm way about him and I can imagine he gets his message across very clear to his players.

“I can see his players want to play for him and this bodes well for Sunderland. He has excellent ideas and I would think training is good for the lads and this can be replicated on the pitch.

“There is no reason they can't get promoted as just look at Ipswich and how they did last season.”