Jérémie Aliadière has opened up on how Middlesbrough helped his career get back on track after the end of his time at the club.

The Frenchman spent three years at the Riverside, signing from Arsenal on a permanent basis in 2007.

However, injuries plagued the end of his time with the Teesside outfit, leading to his departure in 2010 after 78 league appearances (all stats from Fbref).

The forward was left without a club until March 2011, before returning to his native France to sign for Lorient, where he spent three years.

Aliadière’s playing career came to an end in 2018 following a further one-year stint at Lorient, while his time in English football ended when he departed Middlesbrough after initially coming through the Arsenal academy system.

Jérémie Aliadière - Middlesbrough league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2007-08 29 (26) 5 (6) 2008-09 29 (27) 2 (2) 2009-10 20 (16) 4 (1)

Aliadière opens up on Middlesbrough help

Aliadière has revealed that Middlesbrough were quite helpful in getting him back to full fitness despite departing the club.

He has praised the Championship side for their generosity, suggesting that he will always have a fondness for them as a result.

“Middlesbrough were a great club for me,” Aliadière told Football League World via William Hill Vegas.

“They did everything they could for me and I enjoyed my time there a lot.

“The injuries I had were frustrating, but Boro allowed me to use their facilities which was a massive help to get back to full fitness.

“This was something I will never forget as it really helped me back on my feet.”

Aliadière signed for Middlesbrough during Gareth Southgate’s tenure as manager, with the team still in the Premier League.

But a 19th place finish in the 2008-09 campaign led to the club suffering relegation to the Championship.

Boro have managed just one year back in the top flight since, with Aitor Karanka guiding them to a second place finish in 2016.

Aliadière’s career outside of Middlesbrough

Aliadière broke into senior football at Arsenal, earning his Premier League debut as a teenager under Arsene Wenger, coming off the bench in a 4-1 win over Fulham in February 2002.

The striker made 29 appearances in the top flight for the Gunners, helping them win the 2003/04 title, featuring 10 times in their Invincibles campaign.

He also enjoyed loan stints with West Ham and Wolves, playing a further seven times in the first division while with the Hammers, as well as 14 times in the Championship with Wolves.

The 41-year-old also spent two years in Qatar near the end of his career following his exit from Lorient, joining sides Umm Salal and Muaither, before ending up back with his old club in France, leading to an official retirement in 2018.

Aliadière’s injuries cut short his time at Middlesbrough

It was unfortunate just how much injuries hurt Aliadière’s time at Middlesbrough, with the forward only capable of playing 20 times in the league in his final year at the club.

He had plenty of talent, but his fitness issues were too much for Boro to justify keeping in the squad in the Championship, particularly as he was likely on higher wages than a lot of players.

But giving him the chance to rehab himself back to full fitness using their facilities was a nice touch, and it undoubtedly helped him continue his career at a high level after his stint at the Riverside.

This is the kind of gesture that other players will notice, and helps make the club an attractive place to want to play.