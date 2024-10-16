Jeremie Aliadiere has revealed his relationship with Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris, whom the former Arsenal and Middlesbrough forward worked alongside at Lorient.

Le Bris was largely unknown on English shores before taking the Sunderland job in the summer, bringing the Black Cats' extensive managerial search to a close.

The former Lorient boss has instantly transitioned to the Championship and has earned plaudits for his free-flowing counter-attacking brand of football, helping Sunderland to blitz many of their opponents so far in the new season.

He is currently guiding a young, expansive and wholly exciting Sunderland side to fresh and unprecedented levels. The North East outfit have doubtless emerged as the Championship's surprise package, winning six of their opening nine games to sit at the top of the league table.

EFL Championship standings, as of October 15 Position Team P GD Pts 1st Sunderland 9 +10 19 2nd Sheffield United 9 +9 19 3rd Burnley 9 +10 18 4th West Bromwich Albion 9 +6 17 5th Leeds United 9 +8 16 6th Watford 9 0 16

No team has averaged more goals per match than Sunderland's 2.0 either, with Le Bris' attacking style endearing him and his side to supporters alongside their rich vein of form.

Jeremy Aliadiere's Regis Le Bris reveal

Ex-France youth international Aliadiere spent large parts of his sixteen-year playing career outside his homeland, taking in spells with the likes of Arsenal, Wolves, Middlesbrough and Qatari outfit Umm Salal.

However, Aliadiere did return to France to turn out for Lorient in two separate stints either side of his two-year stay in Qatar. He made 89 appearances for Lorient and experienced Le Bris, who was in charge of the club's academy during Aliadiere's stay.

When asked about the Sunderland boss, Aliadiere opened up on his discussions with Le Bris and he believes that he has made the right move by heading to the Stadium of Light.

“We did cross paths [at Lorient]. We had a lot of chats and discussions about coaching as he was Director of the academy when I was there," Aliadiere told Football League World, via William Hill Vegas.

“We spoke about young players and coaching as this is was something I was keen to learn about. I was at the end of my career and coaching was the next logical step, so we spoke a lot, and he has a great vision about the game.

“He was so easy to talk with, he was composed, calm and excellent ideas as to how the game should be played.

“He knew what he wanted and you can see he gets his message across well. This is a good move for him and I am sure he will go from strength to strength.”

Sunderland's young players are benefitting from Regis Le Bris

Aliadiere's admission about his conversations with Le Bris involving young players is certainly an interesting takeaway for those of a Sunderland persuasion.

Sunderland, of course, have directed a fundamental and overarching model centred around youth development. Their efforts to promote increased academy products into the first-team and recruit young, high-potential prospects for a low cost with the intention of eventually selling high at a significant profit are well-documented, and they will surely be poised to collect more fees in the years to come.

They have had the youngest squad in the Championship ever since returning from League One in 2022, and the Black Cats are seeing tangible reward from unwavering persistence - despite fan backlash at times, too.

Romaine Mundle and Eliezer Mayenda, who both required time to adapt after joining last season, have been star-turns thus far this time around, while the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Chris Rigg and even Dennis Cirkin have all gone to a new level following the appointment of Le Bris.

All of those players are aged 22 or under, which bodes extremely well for Sunderland in the long run. Le Bris is evidently proving himself to be an astute developer of talent, and Aliadiere is bang on the money with the praise in which he has heaped upon his fellow countryman.