Jephcott starts: The predicted Plymouth Argyle XI to face Wycombe on Tuesday evening

Plymouth have looked a force in League One so far this season and rightly find themselves sat at the very top of the third tier.

However, they were handed a minor setback at the weekend as they were turned over 2-0 by Charlton. Although they didn’t lose top spot, it was a reminder that the league is completely unpredictable and that any team can beat anyone on their day.

Argyle then will be desperate to get back to winning ways in midweek but they’ll face a tough test against Wycombe.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side are another team challenging at the right end of the table and are sat nicely in a play-off place as things stand. A win though would propel them above Plymouth – so the game is a crunch clash for both teams.

It means that Ryan Lowe will need to ensure he plays a solid team in order to get some points on the board against them.

There are likely to be some small changes to the team that suffered defeat at the hands of Charlton but nothing too drastic. Plymouth have a good squad and a lot of players that can do a solid job, so any personnel swaps should be minor.

Brendan Galloway could come back into the mix at the back for Argyle, as he has been extremely sharp for his club so far this season. After not getting a minute at the weekend, he has been rested and could now be thrown back in.

The midfield should be unchanged and the two wingers were some of the better players in that defeat to the Addicks so should also hold onto their places.

In attack, it may be harsh to drop Jordan Garrick but Luke Jephcott has once again been a force in League One this campaign and, rather than coming off the bench, would be better served starting the next tie. He and Ryan Hardie are both scoring goals and performing well in the league so should link-up again.