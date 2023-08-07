Former Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling has taken to Twitter to criticise QPR supporters who have launched personal criticism at Gareth Ainsworth following their 4-0 defeat against Watford.

Following a tough 2022/23 campaign, Ainsworth will have been keen to get off to the best possible start to this term and will have been hoping their away victories at Burnley and Stoke City during the latter stage of last season would have provided them with a bit of confidence.

But they found themselves 4-0 down within 43 minutes, with Tom Dele-Bashiru scoring in the first minute, Imran Louza adding a second in the 20th minute and Matheus Martins and Vakoun Bayo striking within five minutes of each other to all but seal the victory in the first half for the Hornets.

This scoreline will have delighted Valerien Ismael who has made the perfect start to life at Vicarage Road - but it would have horrified Ainsworth who has been doubted by many following the R's underwhelming end to the 2022/23 season.

Despite this, the ex-Wycombe Wanderers manager remained calm after the game and believes his side will improve.

How has Gareth Ainsworth got on at QPR?

Appointed back in February, Ainsworth has only managed to guide his side to three home wins, with just one coming at Loftus Road as they managed to overcome the Hornets.

They struggled for a period after that and they look to be one of the favourites to go down, but away wins at Turf Moor and the bet365 Stadium ended up saving the R's in the end.

Unfortunately, they have been unable to build on this with a positive result at Vicarage Road.

What did Jeff Stelling say about Gareth Ainsworth?

Although Stelling acknowledged that QPR have made a terrible start to the 2023/24 campaign, he was also quick to point out how wrong personal abuse of Ainsworth was, as well as the fact they had been poor before his arrival.

He posted: "Awful start for QPR but personal abuse for Gareth Ainsworth appalling.

"You were hopeless before he came in and have spent sweet fa. He was a good servant for you.

"Fans need to give him a break. He showed at Wycombe he is a good manager."

Is Jeff Stelling right?

Ainsworth is probably one of the nicest guys in football and personal abuse against him is certainly unacceptable.

He needs a bit more time to make an impact and you feel he will enjoy a much better time in the English capital if things click.

However, he knows just as much as anyone that results and their league position will dictate the mood of the fanbase and with this, he needs to get points on the board as quickly as possible.

It's true that QPR were already declining before his arrival but now he has a summer window to make the changes he needs, results need to come as quickly as possible.

A club of QPR's size should not be facing relegation to League One but the Championship is stronger this term and this is why they may struggle, so it will be interesting to see how they get on.